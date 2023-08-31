W Al Marjan Island will feature three restaurants plus the brand’s signature Wet Deck and Away Spa…

Known for their playful spirit and bold design, W Hotels is adding a new property to its UAE portfolio, this time in Ras Al Khaimah.

The brand’s first hotel in the adventure emirate, W Al Marjan Island, is slated to welcome guests from early 2027. A collaboration between Marriott International, Marjan Island and Dalands holding, the three are set to deliver a beachfront retreat that fuses W Hotels’ signature bold design and high-octane experiences with the picturesque Ras Al Khaimah landscapes.

Unrolling along the beachfront on Al Marjan Island, the contemporary looking resort will feature a collection of 300 rooms and suites. Whichever room you check-in to, you can expect W Hotels’ signature detail-driven aesthetic and enjoy stunning sea views. Well known W spaces will include the Living Room, the brand’s socially-focused iteration of a lobby; vibrant W Lounge bar; plus an AWAY Spa, a vibrant take on the hotel wellness centre. W Al Marjan Island will also be home to a WET Deck, a key part of many W properties that serves as a stylish pool space to see and be seen. Completing the leisure line-up will be a trio of restaurants, of which details haven’t been given.

W Al Marjan Island will join an already existing collection of Marjan Island stays that includes Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Movenpick Resort Ras Al Khaimah Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island and Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah.

To further enhance this popular island destination in Ras Al Khaimah, in the coming years Marjan Island will welcome new properties including a Rove Hotel in 2024, an eco-retreat from Earth Hotels in 2025 and Le Meridien Marjan Island in 2026. In 2027, alongside the arrival of W Al Marjan Island, the UAE’s first casino resort, Wynn Marjan, will debut with 1,000 rooms more than 10 restaurants and lounges, extensive entertainment choices, and a licensed gaming area.

