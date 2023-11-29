December is nigh, and here are our picks of things to do in the capital this long weekend…

Friday, December 1

Catch slam-bang action at the Abu Dhabi T10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi T10 (@t10league)

World cricket’s elite have descended on the capital, and exciting, bat twirling, six-smashing action is underway. Catch some of the finest names in the sport in the shortest format yet, as they bring you thrills and more at the Zayed Cricket stadium. Hulking Trinidadian Kieron Pollard, in a chat with What’s On, shared that playing conditions wouldn’t matter and that the idea would be “to go to the toss, make a decision and see what happens.” Take cover and enjoy what is sure to be one of the capital’s most entertaining sporting events. Get your tickets here.

Abu Dhabi T10, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, November 28 to December 9, from Dhs10. @t10league

Get your oohs and aahs on at the The Great Circus of Europe

The Great Circus of Europe is here in Al Ain, and it plans to teleport you to a stage that dishes out feats of wonder, amazement, and pure entertainment. Gandeys Great Circus of Europe, renowned for putting on some of the best shows in the world for over a century, is putting on shows that will have you excited, laughing and wide-eyed. Make your way down once you snag your tickets here.

Gandeys Great Circus of Europe, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, November 16 to December 17, Friday 7pm, Saturday 2pm, 4.30pm and 7pm, Sunday at 2pm and 4.30pm. @gandeys_circus

Saturday, December 2

Immerse yourself in cultural classics at the Founder’s Memorial

This National Day long weekend, a fusion of classical and Arab music comes to the majestic Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi. The special event, organised in artnership with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, invites you to enjoy an evening of musical marvels, cultural richness and celebration, with a capacity of 400 seats.

The Founder’s Memorial, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)2 410 0100, @foundermemorial

Celebrate Union Day at gorgeous Al Maryah Island

Head over to the Al Maryah Island promenade to enjoy an uplifting water display and a mesmerising lights show, to mark the 52nd UAE National Day. You can witness a mesmerising blend of the UAE’s national colours light up the sky, as you reflect and feel gratitude for everything this wonderful nation’s given us.

Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, December 2 and 3, 9pm. @almaryahisland

Celebrate National Day with the family at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall has planned a host of activities that will match the importance of this occasion. From 4pm to 8pm, guests can enjoy the “Firqat Al Mazyood Al Harbiya” performance, in addition to face painting for children and a henna corner for ladies.

Bawabat Al Sharq, Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi, December 2, 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)2 503 1400, @bawabatalsharqmall

Sunday, December 3

Indulge in beachside dining at Sand & Koal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Abu Dhabi’s newest beachside lounge and restaurant is here, and overlooking the water are live fire cooking stations, fire shows, cabanas, and much more. Opening this weekend, you definitely want to stop by here, especially now that great weather has officially arrived.

Sand & Koal, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 690 7999, @sandandkoal.uae

Enjoy a culinary special at Éla Éla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi) In collaboration with Abu Dhabi Culinary, and in celebration of the 52nd UAE National Day, Éla Éla will be offering its delicious Chicken Souvla in a special new format, as an open pita with all the deliciousness of succulent chicken with souvlaki marinade, grilled lemon and a good dollop of housemade tzatziki for only AED52 from Tuesday 28 November to Sunday 3 December. Éla Éla, Yas Marina, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, 5pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)56 603 7500, @elaela.ae Treat yourself at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi Experience a luxury stay with up to 25 per cent off on room and suite rates at this gorgeous property on Al Maryah Island, with a front-row seat to all the lovely National Day festivities. With properties like Hidden Bar, Glo, Aqua and Dai Pai Dong on site with a minimum spend for terrace access, you’re spoiled for choice as you create memorable moments during the long weekend. Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Monday, December 4

Escape to the land of luxury at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Residents are invited to indulge in a luxurious escape at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, where an exclusive seaside retreat awaits. Take advantage of their limited-time offer with a 30 per cent discount on all rooms, ensuring an all-inclusive experience in an opulent setting. You’re sorted for activities, with a culinary odyssey across six diverse restaurants serving up spreads like nowhere else in town. Offer valid until December 22.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 492 2222, @rixospremiumsaadiyat

Get a head start on next weekend’s Spartan World Championship

The 2023 Spartan World Championship comes to Abu Dhabi in only a week, with a thrilling night race about to take centre stage in the capital. Watch battle-hardened athletes push themselves to their limits at the Al Wathba desert, where a thrilling display of physical prowess, stamina, and resilience beckons. Register here,

Spartan World Championship 2023, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, December 8 to 10, 5:30pm. @spartan