Abu Dhabi Airports has just announced that all of its international carriers have transitioned to, and now operate out of, its newly-opened Terminal A facility.

The successful move facilitates a marked rise in aviation capacity in the capital, with the terminal able to process up to a dizzying 45 million passengers a year, 11,000 travellers per hour and operate 79 big biat once. In addition to 35,000 square metres of retail and F&B space, it also features passenger lounges, relaxation areas and more, in addition to 163 dining and retail outlets over a total area of 742,000 square metres.

Popularly referred to as the Midfield Terminal during its construction phase and even featured in the newest addition to Hollywood’s Mission: Impossible production, the sprawling aviation facility incorporates the latest tools and technical advancements such as interconnected biometric systems, which drive drive a seamless, digitised passenger journey from pre-travel to boarding. It also includes streamlined security checkpoints and state-of-the-art baggage handling systems to smoothen your flying experience.

Powered by international award-winning architecture and modern aesthetics, the building’s glass exterior maximises natural light. In line with the UAE’s continued sustainability push, Terminal A will also feature energy-efficient lighting, advanced Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) systems and has used sustainable materials in its construction.