Holiday season anticipation begins…

It’s November, and you know what that means. Roll out the red carpet, for it’s officially the start of the festive season. Expect (a much welcome) onslaught of tinsel-covered, hideous Christmas sweater-wearing, hot-chocolate-sipping cheer. But while we wait for Santa Claus to come to town, fun capital weekdays will keep you happy and busy. Cheers to that.

Here are 7 fantastic things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, November 6

Explore the best of African cuisine at African Lounge

The all-new African Lounge is now open at the The Galleria Al Maryah Island, and it’s just the spot for a weekday lunch or dinner. Indulge in expertly-crafted mocktails, savoury bites and the prestigious Mariage Frères tea, as well as shareable plates as you take in the grandeur of Africa.

African Lounge, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Sun, 12pm to 11.15pm, Tel: (0) 2 675 9302, @african_lounge

Take an art trip with ‘Still Life to Abstraction’ by Asaad Arabi

The Syrian artist’s seminal works from 2008 to 2023 will be on showcase in one collection at Artbooth’s gallery space, located on the ground floor of Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, ADNEC area, Abu Dhabi. Perfect for a post-work art date.

Artbooth, Centro Capital City Centre by Rotana, throughout November, Mon to Fri, 10am to 7pm, Sat, 10am to 3pm, Tel: (0) 2 442 0243, @artboothuae

Tuesday, November 7

Contribute to a good cause with Cari

Food delivery app Cari is launching the ‘Made in the UAE’ section on their application, which highlights purely local, homegrown brands you can order from during these tough times. Homegrown heroes include Absolute Zero, HerO Donuts, Manoushe Street, Slaw, Shami Gourmet, Bait Al Mandi, Maraheb Express, and Drip Burgers. The Tarahum Campaign will also users to make direct contributions to Gaza relief funds.

@getcari.uae

Catch DJ Nour at GLO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosewood Abu Dhabi (@rosewoodabudhabi)

The Rosewood Abu Dhabi terraces are now open, which means now is the best time to catch DJ Nour spinning beats at GLO. Spend the night accompanied by rooftop lounge music.

GLO, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Tuesdays, Tel: (0) 2 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Wednesday, November 8

Ladies Night at The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar

Looking for a night out with the gal pals? The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar has just the thing for you with their Ladies Night offer. Priced at Dhs110, the offer will get you one lovely eat from the ladies tapas menu and five house beverages. The best part? It’s available all day, so you can go whenever you fancy.

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Abu Dhabi, Wednesdays, 5pm to 2am, Dhs110, Tel: (0) 2 307 5552,

Sample Mexican flavours at ALMA

The newest addition to the roster of restaurants at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is ALMA, serving up traditional Mexican flavours made with modern techniques. Indulge in dishes such as tacos, tostadas and ceviches for a light bite by the pool, share a main dish such as lamb barbacoa, or indulge in a refined selection of desserts. It’s a weeknight getaway.

ALMA, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, weekdays, 9am to 7pm, weekends, 9am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 2 690 7999, @mo_emiratespalace

Thursday, November 9

Fulfill those never-ending pizza cravings at the capital’s new Antonia

Abu Dhabi’s own beloved Italian brand, Antonia, has finally opened its second location, and this one’s at the capital’s mixed use development, Al Zeina. It will continue to feature several of Antonia’s renowned favourites, such as Nonna’s famous meatballs, La Scarpetta beef ragu and the Orechiette alle Cimi di Rapa for you to enjoy.

Antonia, Al Zeina, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 10.30pm daily, Tel: (0)2 622 0480, @antonia.uae

Images: Supplied/Getty