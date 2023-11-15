All of the festivals and gigs to get excited for in Dubai this week

Throwback bangers, French rappers and grass groovers…

This week might be a record-breaking week for Dubai with the sheer amount of festivals and gigs taking place across the city. Whether you prefer throwback R&B or grime, maybe you’re more of a house and trance kind of party-goer – no matter your taste this week genuinely has something for everybody.

Here are all the festivals and gigs you better be excited about in Dubai this week.

Wednesday, November 15

Rich The Kid

Taking on Soho Garden in Meydan this week, Rich The Kid is here and you can expect all of his bangers. You’ll know him for tracks including Plug Walk, Peso a Peso and Splashin. Door policy applies, and table bookings available too.

Black, Soho Garden, Meydan Grandstand, door policy applies, tables available. @sohogardendxb

Friday, November 17

James Hype

James Hype will be making his way to the birthday festival for one night only on Friday, November 17. You may know James Hype for some of his addictive and amazing tracks including the massive Ferrari. You can attend the gig for free if you attend the Friday brunch which is priced at Dhs349 for ladies, gents Dhs399 and for teachers and cabin crew Dhs199. If you’d just like to attend the gig, tickets start from Dhs149 and entry is from 5pm.

James Hype, Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud street. 0-gravity.ae

JME

British grime rapper JME will also be at Soho Garden in Meydan this week. It may feel like forbidden knowledge but JME is in fact the brother of Skepta, another legend in the grime scene. Known for hits including P, Red Card, and Man Don’t Care.

Black, Soho Garden, Meydan Grandstand, door policy applies, tables available. @sohogardendxb

Saturday, November 18

Hugel

The French DJ was known for being the catalyst in Latin house, thanks to his track Morenita. He has also produced remixes for tracks including Bella Ciao, Breaking Me and Mi Gente. It’s a guaranteed fun night out. He will be hitting up Verde Beach this weekend.

Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Umm Suqeim, from 5pm. Tel: (0)54 582 0228 @verdebeachdubai

Gims

The French rappers are finally making a comeback to Dubai again. Gims will be laying down his smooth voice all night long at La Parisienne night in Club Blu this weekend. If you aren’t familiar with his music or aren’t sure where to begin we recommend Corazon, Loin, and more arabesque track Ya Habibi.

Club Blu, V Hotel, Habtoor City, 10pm to late. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

Mixtape

We’ve not been to the year 3000 just yet but we can confirm that Brit boyband Busted and girlband Sugababes will be headlining Mixtape, an epic throwback music event taking place at Bla Bla Dubai in November. The lineup also includes Vengaboys and Snap! Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.