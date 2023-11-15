All of the festivals and gigs to get excited for in Dubai this week
Throwback bangers, French rappers and grass groovers…
This week might be a record-breaking week for Dubai with the sheer amount of festivals and gigs taking place across the city. Whether you prefer throwback R&B or grime, maybe you’re more of a house and trance kind of party-goer – no matter your taste this week genuinely has something for everybody.
Here are all the festivals and gigs you better be excited about in Dubai this week.
Wednesday, November 15
Rich The Kid
Taking on Soho Garden in Meydan this week, Rich The Kid is here and you can expect all of his bangers. You’ll know him for tracks including Plug Walk, Peso a Peso and Splashin. Door policy applies, and table bookings available too.
Black, Soho Garden, Meydan Grandstand, door policy applies, tables available. @sohogardendxb
Friday, November 17
James Hype
James Hype will be making his way to the birthday festival for one night only on Friday, November 17. You may know James Hype for some of his addictive and amazing tracks including the massive Ferrari. You can attend the gig for free if you attend the Friday brunch which is priced at Dhs349 for ladies, gents Dhs399 and for teachers and cabin crew Dhs199. If you’d just like to attend the gig, tickets start from Dhs149 and entry is from 5pm.
James Hype, Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud street. 0-gravity.ae
JME
British grime rapper JME will also be at Soho Garden in Meydan this week. It may feel like forbidden knowledge but JME is in fact the brother of Skepta, another legend in the grime scene. Known for hits including P, Red Card, and Man Don’t Care.
Black, Soho Garden, Meydan Grandstand, door policy applies, tables available. @sohogardendxb
Saturday, November 18
Hugel
The French DJ was known for being the catalyst in Latin house, thanks to his track Morenita. He has also produced remixes for tracks including Bella Ciao, Breaking Me and Mi Gente. It’s a guaranteed fun night out. He will be hitting up Verde Beach this weekend.
Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Umm Suqeim, from 5pm. Tel: (0)54 582 0228 @verdebeachdubai
Gims
The French rappers are finally making a comeback to Dubai again. Gims will be laying down his smooth voice all night long at La Parisienne night in Club Blu this weekend. If you aren’t familiar with his music or aren’t sure where to begin we recommend Corazon, Loin, and more arabesque track Ya Habibi.
Club Blu, V Hotel, Habtoor City, 10pm to late. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai
Mixtape
We’ve not been to the year 3000 just yet but we can confirm that Brit boyband Busted and girlband Sugababes will be headlining Mixtape, an epic throwback music event taking place at Bla Bla Dubai in November. The lineup also includes Vengaboys and Snap! Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.
Mixtape, The Beach, JBR, Nov 18, from Dhs449, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae
Pablo Fierro
The Grecian Beach Club and restaurant, Kyma will be hosting none other than Pablo Fierro this weekend for a spectacular gig on the sand. Known for his electronic sounds and for collaborating with giants in the industry such as Black Coffee and Louie Vega, its a guaranteed banger of an evening.
Kyma Beach, opposite Fairmont Hotel The Palm, Palm West Beach, tickets from Dhs350 for sunbeds. Tel: (0)4 666 5999 @kymbeachdubai
Groove on The Grass
One of the most anticipated festivals of the Dubai calendar is back this weekend. Groove on The Grass is back again for its second edition taking place at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. This will be the 11th year that Groove on the Grass has had us jamming out to melodic beats and this year the lineup has some fantastic international and local artists waiting for us.
Groove on the Grass, Emirates Golf Club, November 18 from 5pm, tickets from Dhs195 @grooveonthegrass
Sunday, November 19
Ashanti
If you aren’t familiar with Ashanti, she was first discovered in the early 2000s and worked alongside the likes of Fat Joe and Ja Rule. Since then, she has gone on to create a name for herself with tracks such as Foolish, Rock Wit U, and Body On Me. This weekend the queen herself will be taking on Club Blu for another unmatched evening since her last performance at the Coca-Cola Arena in January.
Club Blu, V Hotel, Habtoor City, 10pm to late, free entry for ladies, Dhs100 for gents. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai
Bob Sinclar
Boats and parties will be rocked, as Bob Sinclar performs at Verde Beach for a night packed with some of the most iconic international electronic music. The French produced, Bob Sinclar is known for tracks such as Love Generation, Rock this Party, and World Hold on.
Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Tel: (0)4 228 5053 @verdebeachdubai
Images: Supplied, Social and Getty