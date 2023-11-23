Of larger-than-life biopics and horror flicks…

Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new releases you can catch in cinemas this week.

Napoleon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Napoleon Movie (@napoleonmovie)



Joaquin Phoenix stars as the ruthless military commander and Emperor of France in this biopic. The film depicts the life and times of Napoleon Bonaparte through the lens of his volatile relationship with the love of his life and his wife, Empress Joséphine Bonaparte, played by Vanessa Kirby.

Book here.

The Ghost Within

A young woman suffering from memory loss sets out to solve the twenty-year-old mystery of her sister Evie’s death, but begins to encounter her sister’s ghost, along with her lost memories.

Book here.

Wish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney’s Wish (@disneywishmovie)



This animated musical-comedy takes you to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Book here.

Images: Socials