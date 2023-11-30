The Thrift Shop hitmaker’s gig has been rescheduled…

Macklemore was supposed to be performing in Dubai on October 28, however, event organisers announced the show would be postponed to a later date. The iconic American rapper will now be performing in Dubai on Friday, October 4, 2024 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets are on sale now via the coca-cola-arena.com website, priced from Dhs199.

Macklemore (pronounced Mack-LE-more) first rose to fame with his track Thrift Shop back in 2012 which has since amassed over one billion streams on Spotify alone. The track featured on his second album The Heist which also features tracks including Can’t Hold Us, Jimmy lovine, and Cowboy Boots.

Ben (see his most recent album and government name) has since gone on to release four other albums, including his most recent album that is titled after his government name Benjamin – Ben for short.

If you still aren’t familiar with him, he has also released some incredible singles including These Days where he featured with Rudimental and Jess Glynne, as well as Summer Days where he featured with Martin Garrix and Fall Out Boy.

This won’t be the first time that Macklemore will perform in Dubai, he was last here in 2019 as part of RedFest DXB.

Macklemore at the Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, October 4, 2024. Tickets start from Dhs199 coca-cola-arena.com

