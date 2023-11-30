You no longer have to be a hotel guest to check out this stunning infinity pool…

Since Atlantis The Royal opened in February 2023, one of the most exclusive spots has been the jaw-dropping 22nd floor infinity pool, Cloud 22. But until now, only hotel guests have been able to enjoy this ultra-luxury spots.

But, from Monday December 4 its inviting external guests to enjoy dreamy pool passes up in the clouds. It remains exclusively open to adults, so you’ll need to be over 21 to book, but you no longer have to be checking-in to enjoy the show-stopping views and breezy Mediterranean style.

We know what you’re thinking: but how much is it?

Single sun loungers will be priced at Dhs450 Monday to Thursday, and Dhs650 from Friday to Sunday (and on public holidays). The double day beds are priced at Dhs1,250 for two Monday to Thursday, and Dhs1,750 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (plus public holidays). This rate is for entry only, with nothing redeemable.

Then there’s the floating beds, set over the shimmering infinity pool, which range in price from Dhs2,000 to Dhs4,000 depending on the day and positioning. These are all designed for two, and include a bottle of bubbly to ensure you enjoy your daycay in luxe style.

There’s just 60 sun loungers and 15 floating beds available at this stunning spot set 96 metres above the Palm, with entry given on a first come, first serve basis.

Looking to go really VIP?

Guests can settle into one of 11 private cabanas or opt for the two-storey VVIP cabana. The highlight of these exclusive cabanas is the Duplex Cabana with AC, which features two chic lounge rooms, a private bathroom, a stunning private pool, a suspended plunge pool and uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and The Palm Jumeirah.

These start from Dhs4,500 for six guests and Dhs12,000 for eight guests, including a bottle of bubbly and a fruit platter.

On the menu, guests can enjoy Mediterranean flavours designed for grazing on poolside, such as flatbreads topped with smoked salmon and cream cheese caviar, fresh Gillardeau oysters, and classic beef wagyu sliders. The drinks menu is just as refined, with fruity cocktails including the gin-based The Cloud, or tequila-based Sunset Bliss.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2700. @cloud22dubai