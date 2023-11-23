Celebrating the big two-oh…

This December, Etihad Airways is celebrating 20 years of flying high and to commemorate this milestone, the national airline of the UAE is offering a sweet deal to travellers looking to plan their next holiday.

As part of the White Friday Sale, fliers who book their vacation with Etihad will receive a 20 per cent discount on their purchase. The discount is valid on select routes for those looking to fly out for the holiday season, explore new, exciting destinations, or simply visit friends or family. If you’re planning your next dream trip, you can avail this offer between November 24 and 27.

Spoilt for choice

Destinations in the handpicked list include Copenhagen, Brussels, Milan, Geneva, Dusseldorf, Vienna, Athens, and Zurich. Fancy a taste of the wonders of Europe? These are for you.

From the regions of Asia and Australia, cities include Male, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur, Osaka, Seoul, Jakarta, Singapore, Sydney, and Melbourne. If you’re all about a warmer Christmas, look no further.

The logistics

Your travels with the capital carrier will take you through the all-new Terminal A. As a guest of Etihad flying from or via Abu Dhabi, you can visit the luxurious new lounges located in the airport’s north section between Piers C and D. Passengers in the premium categories – The Residence, First and Business Class – and Etihad Guest members are eligible for this. Passengers flying Economy can buy access to the lounges, subject to availability.

Coaches t0 the airport are available from both Dubai and Al Ain, and the best part is that they’re complimentary. Just remember to book your seat on the coach 24 hours prior to travel. Check out the full schedule and the pick-up/drop-off locations here.

Visit the Etihad Airways website for more information.

Happy holidaying!

Images: Supplied