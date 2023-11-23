The 16th edition of the showcase highlights environmental consciousness…

DIFC Art Nights, the biannual art fair, is back for another showcase this month. The 16th edition of the coveted exhibition follows the theme ‘Expressions for Sustainable Change’, and will give a chance to local and international artists to display their perspectives on the very important topic.

The exhibition is at DIFC’s Gate Village and it runs for only two days on Thursday, November 23 and 24. It is open in the evenings only from 6pm to 10pm.

The theme

The choice of the sustainable theme comes at a perfect time as the UAE is gearing up to host the highly-anticipated COP28 at Expo City Dubai. With the global climate convention just around the corner, participating artists will engage visitors in a conversation about sustainability, environmental consciousness and positive change through their art.

The roster of artists showcasing at the exhibition includes Emirati duo Saeed Almadani and Ahmad Alattar, whose work explores the intricate connection between cultural heritage and technology through dates. Kashif Mir flourishes a unique ode to sustainability, showing how ‘trash’ can be transformed into abstract calligraphy sculptures.

Want to see a piece come to life before your eyes? Artist Daniela Waheed will be showcasing a live Ebru art performance.

Other fun things

On November 23, students from the Centre of Musical Arts Senior Wind Ensemble will take centre stage and give a performance on their personal expressions for sustainable change.

For art enthusiasts at the exhibit, there will be a series of engaging chats with experts from Christie’s Middle East, 1000 Miglia and Sotheby’s on how auction houses can contribute to the future of the art world.

Other fun things to see and do include daily art workshops hosted at Gate Avenue in Zone D, all of which will focus on the theme of sustainability. These workshops will run beyond the exhibit until November 26, and will teach participants how to turn everyday household items into works of art, including pressed flower lanterns and reusable bottle painting.

FLTRD, a resident premium concept store at Gate Avenue, will be hosting a fashion pop-up of sustainable brands, live art demonstrations and hold thoughtful discussions on what the future of fashion and sustainability looks like.

For more information, visit difc.ae

DIFC Art Nights, Gate Village, DIFC, Nov 23 and 24, 6pm to 10pm, free entry

