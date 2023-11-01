Room rates start from Dhs3,900 per night…

Dubai will soon be home to its first Dorchester hotel from the group that operates The Dorchester in London, The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Plaza Athénée in Paris, and the exclusive residences One at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Out of the many anticipated hotel openings, The Lana by the Dorchester Collection, a stunning 30-storey tower located on the waterfront of Dubai Canal, has certainly piqued our interest.

The hotel was initially set to open to the public in December, however, bookings on their website are now open for guests to stay from February 2024.

Room rates start from Dhs3,900 per night for a Dunes Room that sleeps up to two guests, Dhs5,500 for a Marina Room that sleeps up to three guests with breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, all the way up to Dhs16,000 per night for a two-storey duplex suite complete with a marble staircase and outdoor terrace.

Perhaps the appeal of the hotel lies in its location, nestled among the gleaming skyscrapers of Business Bay while reflecting in the tranquil waters of the Dubai Canal. The 225 ultra-luxurious guest rooms (69 of which are suites) ooze contemporary sophistication, with triple-height ceilings overlooking Burj Khalifa, sumptuous furnishings in gold, beige, and olive, and deep-soaking bathtubs.

Features include a rooftop pool, wellness centre, and three restaurants…

In addition to the impressive architecture, designed by Foster and Partners, the hotel’s facilities include a wellness centre with a gym and spa, a garden lounge, and an alluring rooftop scene that transforms from a stunning pool with views of the city during the day to a lively lounge bar at night.

The Lana will also be a foodie playground with a beautiful patisserie, a Mediterranean restaurant with private dining, an Italian café with indoor and outdoor seating, and a signature experiential restaurant on the 18th floor.

Hotel guests will be able to take a short and scenic boat ride from the Business Bay Marina to One at Palm Jumeirah where they can access beach club facilities.

The residences…

In addition to the hotel, Dorchester Collection will also manage The Lana’s 39 waterfront residences which feature double-height spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive terraces, and landscaped gardens. In addition to direct hotel access, the residences will have an infinity pool, yoga studio, 20 berths on the marina, and a podium with shops and restaurants.

The Lana, Dorchester Collection Business Bay, Dubai. Opening Feburary 2024. dorchestercollection.com

Images: Dorchester Collection and Omniyat