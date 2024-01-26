Adding a high-fashion touch to the luxurious Lana hotel…

Get ready for some luxurious pampering with a high-fashion touch, Dubai is getting a Dior Spa. A glitzy, glamorous city like Dubai is the perfect pairing for a sumptuous Dior Spa, which is set to open in April inside The Lana.

The ultra-luxury hotel from Dorchester Collection will debut in Business Bay in February, but we’ll have to wait until a few months afterwards to get the royal treatment at the hotel’s 29th floor Dior Spa.

Inside, you’ll find a light and airy wellness space, flooded with natural light and benefitting from stunning city views thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. Pampering treatments that combine signature rituals with cutting edge technology like the cell-regenerating Dior Skin Light LED therapy mask, hydra-facial and Dior Micro-abrasion. Treatments will be offered in five treatment rooms and one couples’ suite, as well as a dedicated beauty room and a futon for Japanese-inspired treatments. Elevating the experience further, Iyashi Dôme technology introduces customisable sauna sessions, designed for both relaxation and slimming.

A trio of signature treatments will be exclusive to The Lana, including Escale at The Lana, Dior Stone Therapy and D-Sculpt. A multi-step ritual that pays homage to the spa’s lofty setting, Escale is a mix of stretching and massage to release tension and achieve total relaxation. The Dior Stone Therapy treatment is a semi-precious stone massage followed by facial micro-abrasion and Dior Skin Light LED mask therapy. And finally D-Sculpt is a body massage with firming and slimming properties that offers anti-cellulite effects.

Alongside the spa and wellness treatments, Dior Spa The Lana will house a beautiful boutique where guests can shop Dior’s beauty and skincare lines, including Dior Prestige, Rouge Premier and La Collection Privée Christian Dior.

About The Lana

The Lana will make its long-awaited debut on February 1, bringing with it a collection of 225 ultra-luxury guest rooms – 126 of them suites, plus a collection of restaurants that includes Michelin-lauded chef Martín Berasategui’s debut Middle Eastern restaurant, Jara; and acclaimed French chef Jean Imbert’s dazzling Mediterranean restaurant, Riviera. Hotel guests will also be able to take a short and scenic boat ride from the Business Bay Marina to One at Palm Jumeirah, also operated by Dorchester Collection, where they can access the soon-to-open LAVITA beach club.

dorchestercollection.com/dubai/the-lana