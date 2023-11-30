LAVITA will be a glamorous new addition to Dubai’s popular beach club scene…

Bringing a touch of la dolce vita to Dubai, chic Italian beach house LAVITA is set to open its doors this winter inside the ultra-luxe Dorchester residences on Palm Jumeirah – One at Palm Jumeirah by the Dorchester Collection.

Fusing Italian coastal allure with Dubai’s dynamic luxury scene, LAVITA boasts breathtaking views over the Dubai Marina and Arabian Gulf and will have a huge focus on music and entertainment, featuring a wow-worthy lineup of performers, international acts, and brand collaborations.

Masterminded by hospitality experts Mine & Yours Group, the team behind Chic Nonna, LAVITA will also have two restaurant concepts: the Italian called LAVITA and a Japanese concept called Shima.

And, just when you thought it couldn’t get any more Dubai… guests can arrive by boat and be welcomed in style onto the bespoke Jetty Lounge, where they can unwind in plush seating with unparalleled personalised service.

The classic Italian menu, conjured up by chef Giuseppe Pezzella, will celebrate the rich flavours and heritage of Italy, serving typical beachside dishes from fresh seafood feasts to artisanal pasta creations. While Shima, helmed by chef Koyi Tanabe, will showcase the vibrant flavours of Japanese fare with an innovative selection of sushi, sashimi, ceviche, and more.

While we don’t yet have an exact opening date, we’ll be the first to let you know when to pack those beach bags.

In the meantime, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to luxurious beach clubs and pool days in Dubai. For those who can’t wait to get those tans topped up, we have just the thing: Atlantis The Royal’s ultra-exclusive rooftop pool, Cloud 22, opens up to the public next week for the first time since opening in February 2023. Run, don’t walk…

LAVITA, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening soon. mineandyoursgroup.com

