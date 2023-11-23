We all love sparkles in the sky…

Loved the fireworks in Ras Al Khaimah over New Year’s Eve last year? The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is once again gearing up to kick off 2024 in the most spectacular way with a super-sized fireworks display, stretching 4.5km of waterfront from Marjan Island to Al Hamra village.

The New Year’s Eve display will be a performance that will light up the sky in a spectacular way. The display promises dazzling new choreography elements and techniques that have never been done before. It’s set to add to the emirate’s five-year streak of achieving Guinness World Records.

The fireworks in RAK already hold a number of Guinness World Records. In 2022, a New Years’ pyrotechnic display took place which employed over 15,000 effects and 452 firework drones. The astonishing display entered the record books with two new record titles for ‘Most Remote Operated Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’ and ‘Highest Altitude Drone Firework Display.’

To watch the fireworks, residents and tourists will be able to enjoy the eye-popping display at two events. A free access, open-to-all event will offer kids’ activities, food trucks, live DJ tunes and a separate family area. Then there will also be a ticketed ‘Soundfest’ event, complete with international artists, a kids’ area and food and drinks.

If you’re in Ras Al Khaimah looking for more ways to ring in 2024, check out our guide of the hotels and venues celebrating New Year’s Eve this year.

If you’re celebrating in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, there will be a number of New Year’s Eve celebrations taking place with firework displays across several popular destinations. These will be announced in due time and of course, we will share all the official information as soon as we have it.

Images: Supplied