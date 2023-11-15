Run, not walk, to Jumeirah’s Al Wasl district…

1640 Bistronomy is all things chic and understated. The brand new haute spot in Jumeirah’s mixed-use development Wasl Vita, brought to you by Restaurant Secrets Inc., is set to open doors to the public on November 21, and it’s slated to be so much more than just a restaurant.

The interiors feature a mix of relaxed and glamorous elements, with the crystal chandeliers and portraits circa Old Hollywood, softened by the outdoor rattan chairs and the carefully placed greenery. Inspired by the European bistro experience, the venue will position itself as a gastronomical hub that serves as an evolving platform for formulating unique F&B solutions.

By day, it will be a pop-up space for local brands to take over, set up limited edition concepts, try new menus at and experiment with what they have to offer. By night, it will be an all-day dining restaurant operated by 1640 Bistronomy.

Showing the way

Expect to see showcases of its own portfolio of F&B brands, exciting pop-up shops and a gastronomical laboratory of sorts, where growing brands will be able to test the waters. The entrepreneurial incubator side of the venue will give up-and-coming homegrown restaurants a fully-equipped unit with all the resources they need for affordable, pre-launch experimenting and product testing.

While the all-day dining menu features a curated mix of European dishes crafted using the finest seasonal ingredients, the multiple other concepts operate from 8 am to midnight and will offer seasonal menus, intimate chef’s tables and beyond.

The calendar of pop up events for the year ahead is already full and will highlight Restaurant Secrets Inc.’s portfolio of restaurants. More to be revealed soon…

1640 Bistronomy, Wasl Vita, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, open Nov 21, daily, 8am to 12am, Tel: (0) 50 903 4929, @1640bistronomyuae

