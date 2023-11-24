Start your weekend off at a cool evening brunch in Dubai…

It’s nearly the weekend, and if you’re thinking of unwinding as soon as the clock strikes six, there’s no better place to be than at a Friday evening brunch in Dubai.

Here are 24 restaurants to check out to enjoy a Friday evening brunch in Dubai.

Accents Restaurant

Prepare to get Footloose on a Friday at the Accents ‘drunch’. Taking place every Friday from 8pm to 11pm, sip on free-flowing beverages, snap a few photos and sing along to tunes from the past and present, courtesy of DJ Dadou. With glittering views of the breathtaking Dubai Marina, it’s a lively spot to party into the weekend.

Accents Restaurant & Terrace, InterContinental Dubai Marina, 8pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs200 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs335 sparkling. Tel: (0)55 992 9102. intercontinentaldubaimarina.com

Ammos

Greek hotspot Ammos, located in Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, is hosting an exciting evening brunch from 8pm to 11pm every Friday. The Thalassa brunch features a free-flow of Greek classics such as tzatziki, melitzanosalata, taramosalata, kalamaraki, fresh Greek salad, seafood salad and more. For the mains, we have the sea bream fillet with roasted vegetables and the chicken souvlaki served with hand-cut fries and pita bread, to name a few. The highlight of the brunch is the live roaming band – Gavin and the Supernovas – who will entertain all night long.

Ammos, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Dubai, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs355 house, Dhs395 sparkling. Tel: (0)52 777 9473. @ammosgreekdubai

Aura Skypool

One of Dubai’s top venues, not only for its awe-inspiring views but also for its weekly offerings. On Fridays, you can head to the venue and indulge in the night brunch at the lounge For Dhs480 and enjoy a range of Pan-Asian-inspired dishes and free-flow drinks.

Aura Skypool Lounge, St. Regis, Palm Jumeirah, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs480 house, Dhs720 champagne. Tel: (0)4 566 2121 @auraskypool.dubai

Ba Boldly Asian

Gorgeous Asian restaurant Ba-Boldly Asian has a Friday and Saturday brunch which runs from 6pm to 11pm, with three hour packages available within that time. You can tuck into Chef’s special selection of sushi, sashimi, sea bass with ponzu, pan-fried black pepper beef buns, crispy wontons with pickled plum and more. Of course, no brunch would be complete without free-flowing drinks and you can enjoy them whilst listening to top tunes provided by the resident DJ.

Ba-Boldly Asian, Fairmont, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri 6pm to 11pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 premium. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @ba.boldlyasian

Bla Bla

Taking you back to your backpacking days is Take Me To Bali, the Friday evening brunch at Bla Bla which takes place at the beach bar. Come as you are to the relaxed beach bar and dance the night away to the best Latin and Afrobeats tunes played by the resident DJ and live percussionists. Packages include a selection of food and unlimited beverages from 8pm to 11pm.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, 8pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs249 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)58 606 3535, blabladubai.ae

The Black Sheep

A cosy new spot to catch-up with friends over a Friday night brunch, the all-inclusive package at The Black Sheep is just Dhs245. Available from 7pm to 10pm, pick a main from a choice of Brit classics like pie of the day, fish and chips, and sausage and mash, and wash it down with unlimited drinks and tunes from a rotation of live musicians.

The Black Sheep, Pullman Hotel, Cluster T, JLT, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs245. Te: (0)58 599 5664. @theblacksheepdubai

Blue Jade

Start the weekend right with a colourful Friday evening brunch whipped up by Blue Jade’s Chef de Cuisine, Chef Ta Van Huong. Saigon Social features an a la carte sharing-style menu, with signature Vietnamese dishes, including the famous Pho Bo (Vietnamese national noodle soup), moreish street food and a modern take on classics. The carefully selected dishes coupled with innovative crafted drinks, alongside friendly service, promises to be a culinary extravaganza. Complete with live entertainment, including the lively hand pan, guests should expect a vibrant and unforgettable night out.



Blue Jade, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Fri 8pm to 11pm, Dhs265 soft drinks, Dhs398 Asian cocktails and house drinks. Over 12s only. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. @bluejadedubai

Graze Gastro Grill

Graze Gastro Grill in City Walk offers the Graze Supper Club on Fridays from 7pm to 11pm. Feast on classic dishes such as steak tartare, burrata, Josper-grilled octopus and cuts of beef prepared three ways – smoked brisket, braised short rib and grilled tenderloin. A selection of classic, spicy and sour cocktails can be paired with your meal.

Graze Grill, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs425 premium. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. livelaville.com

The Hide

A decadent foodie affair, The Hide’s Friday night brunch is a two and a half hour rolling package, featuring prime cuts and a selection of premium drinks. Available for any 2.5 hour slot from 6pm to midnight, the menu features starters like charred octopus and cured beef carpaccio, followed by a chef’s grill selection of premium cuts. For dessert, it’s chocolate fondant, New York style cheesecake, and churros. The food package is Dhs390, with a beverage package of wine, beer, and selected cocktails for Dhs200.

The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Fridays, 2.5 hour packages from 6pm to 12am (last seating 9.30pm), Dhs590. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

Jazz@Pizza Express

For some laidback fun to kickstart your weekend with loved ones, this lively music spot in JLT is the place to be. The Stage Brunch kicks off every Friday at 8pm and includes unlimited Italian favourites. Dig into uber-soft dough balls, spicy chicken wings and irresistible burrata pizza with prices starting from Dhs199.

The Stage Brunch, Jazz PizzaExpress, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)4 441 6342. pizzaexpress.ae

Karma Kafe

Welcome the weekend with Burj Khalifa views, the Dubai Fountains, and a brunch at Karma Kafe. The fab atmosphere features Pan-Asian cuisine, electric beats and free-flowing beverages. Prices start from Dhs355 for indoor seating and Dhs400 for outdoor seating, and runs from 8pm to 11pm. Tuck into unlimited raw and seafood, small dishes, salads and sides before digging into one main dish. To end your night on a sweet note, you have a dessert platter.

Karma Kafe, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs355 soft (indoor), Dhs475 house (indoor), Dhs575 sparkling (indoor). Tel: (0)4 565 7220. karma-kafe.com

KOYO

Tokyo Nights is the name of the lively Friday night brunch at Japanese hotspot, KOYO. Running every Friday from 8pm, the three-hour package invites dinners to immerse themselves in the power of the Japanese Sumo and discover an array of Japanese culinary delights across a four-course menu, with live entertainment from the resident Sumos, Samurais and acrobats.

KOYO, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs375 house. Tel: (0)4 566 4088. koyodubai.com

Laguna Beach Taverna

Sofitel Dubai The Palm’s pretty Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge kicks off the weekend with its Dream Catchers evening brunch from 7pm to 10pm on Fridays. Pair the sounds of a live DJ with free-flowing drinks and a menu of Greek-Mediterranean tapas including Gallega octopus, a Caprese salad, beef sliders and garlic prawns. The drinks list extends beyond the traditional house spirits to also include unlimited selected signature cocktails such as Laguna martini, raspberry daiquiri and infused negroni.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 gents. Tel: (0)52 925 0736. @lagunabeachdubai

Lo+Cale

80s and 90s kids assemble: It’s time to get your glitter on at a nostalgic Friday night brunch at Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina. The Boogie Drunch is themed around the iconic musical eras of the 80s and 90s and promises your favourite old school tunes, free-flowing drinks and an all-you-can-eat feast.

Lo+Cale, Ground Floor, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs149 soft, Dhs249 house, Dhs349 premium. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. localedxb.com

Mare by Bussola

Ease into the weekend with Italian flair. At Notte evening brunch at Mare by Bussola, the relaxing evening provides guests with authentic dishes and live entertainment. Taking place on Fridays from 8pm to 11pm the brunch prices start from Dhs395.

Mare by Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs475 house. Tel: (0)4 511 7319 @marebybussola

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Head to Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen to enjoy dinner and three hours of unlimited drinks and live music for Dhs265 (grab a table outside next to the waterways at Madinat Jumeirah). Drinks include selected beers, spirits, wine and cocktails, and you can choose a main from authentic British dishes such as bangers and mash, fish and chips, or steak pie.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs265. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Motorino

Motorino’s late brunch on Friday and Saturday nights is perfect for fans of pizzas and pasta. Each week, the chefs pick a different pizza to share, signature pasta dishes and new dessert creations. For Dhs199 you can get a selection of spirits, while Dhs279 gets you spirits plus cocktails, like Aperol Spritz.

Motorino, JA Ocean View, JBR, Dubai, Fri and Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 814 5590. motorinodubai.com

Nonya

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s showtime every Friday night at Nonya, JLT’s pan-Asian restaurant. Running from 8pm to 11pm, partygoers can expect to enjoy an array of Asian sharing dishes, themed entertainment and lively DJ sets.

Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, 8pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs329 house, Dhs449 sparkling, Dh699 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 574 1144. @nonyadubai

Paros

The Nisi Night Brunch takes place at award-winning rooftop bar, Paros, every Friday from 7pm to 10pm. Enjoy unlimited pan-Asian starters, a choice of a la carte main, plus a platter of desserts, all served up against the backdrop of live performances.

Paros, Taj JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 7pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs245 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs375 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. parosdubai.com

Sante Ria

Tucked inside The First Collection JVC is a lively new Latin American concept called Santé Ria. On Fridays, it invites you to discover the flavours of Latina America with the Azúcar Brunch from 9pm to midnight, which pairs a set menu with free-flowing drinks and live entertainment from drummers.

Sante Ria, The First Collection JVC, Jumeirah Village Circle, Fridays, 8pm to 12am, Dhs199 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs350 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 6630. santeriadubai.ae

STK

If you’re looking to kick off the weekend with a lively evening brunch, STK’s ‘Rare’ party brunch is one to book. A three hour package that runs from 8pm to 11pm every Friday, expect to tuck into a three course sharing menu of quinoa salad, salmon carpaccio and sliders to start, followed by an array of mains including roasted cauliflower, chicken breast, and their signature steak all brought to the table. It’s finished off with a choice of New York cheesecake or banoffee cake. It’s served up to a playlist of lively hiphop hits spun by the venue’s resident DJs.

STK, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai Marina, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs345 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs445 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 394 1832. stksteakhouse.com

Surf Club

This renowned beach bar is one of Palm West Beach’s premier party spots, throwing some of the city’s biggest beach bashes every Saturday. But you can also get the party started on Fridays with the Sunset Brunch by Frsh taking place from 4pm to 7pm, with packages from Dhs249. Stick around into the night as the resident DJs spin pumping party sets.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Fridays, 4pm to 7pm, Dhs249 ladies, Dhs249 gents. Tel: (0)58 585 3774. @frshdxb

Tamoka

The Secret Escape Brunch offers four different packages for 3 and a half hours, with a tray of bites with each package, featuring Latin American street food a menu that changes weekly. Expect a variety of bites, including variations of; seafood ceviche, guacamole, quesadillas, and skewers marinated in latin sauces, as well as sweet bites to finish. The packages will cost you Dhs299 for soft drinks, Dhs349 for house (house spirits, beer & wine), Dhs399 for sparkling (house spirits, beer, wine & prosecco) and premium (house spirits, beer, wine, prosecco and select cocktails) for Dhs499.

Caña by Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs399 sparkling, Dhs499 premium. Tel: (0)4 318 6724. @canabytamoka

Ula

Ula’s Candlelit Boho Brunch takes place every Friday and is a relaxed way to wind into the weekend. Feast on a three-course menu and unlimited drinks for Dhs395. Amidst bohemian decor and a laid-back atmosphere, sample a menu featuring dishes from across the Mediterranean and beyond.

Ula, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs395 house, Dhs425 premium, Dhs450 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 566 3041. @uladxb

