We’ve got a feeling and it’s a really good one…

Iconic band of the noughties variety, Black Eyed Peas will perform in the capital this December and we think we know where to look for the love now. The trio will take to the stage on Wednesday, December 13 at Mother of the Nation Festival, and will light up the Abu Dhabi Corniche with a spectacular show for one night only.

If you’re all about seeing frontmen will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo perform some of the groups greatest hits like Where Is The Love?, Pump It, I Gotta Feeling, Boom Boom Pow and more in the flesh, hurry now and purchase your tickets on ticketmaster.ae.

Tickets to the concert are available in three categories. The Silver category will cost you Dhs245 per ticket. The Gold category is priced at Dhs345 per ticket. The top-tier Fan Pit tickets, the most premium of them all, are priced at Dhs545 per ticket. Do note, the Silver zone is free seating, whereas the Gold zone and the Fan Pit are standing zones only. Show starts at 9pm.

More about the Peas

American group Black Eyed Peas dominated the 2000’s era with their sell-out tunes, regularly climbing to the top of charts around the world. Originally a four-piece, the band went through stints with popular names like Fergie and Kim Hill as member number four, before settling into their trio status.

More about Mother of the Nation

The region’s ultimate family entertainment destination, the Mother of the Nation Festival, begins on Wednesday, November 22. You can find it at Al Dhafrah only until November 26. At the new location, you can expect to find a jam-packed itinerary of fun activities for all ages, so that every visitor, no matter what their age, is guaranteed a fantastic time.

Tickets are available to purchase through MOTN’s official ticketing partner at ticketmaster.ae. General admission tickets offer access to the festival-free zones and attractions at Dhs30 online and Dhs37 at the door.

The event will remain open daily, from 4pm to 12am. For more information, head here.

Black Eyed Peas, Mother of the Nation Festival, Wed, Dec 13, 9pm, tickets start at Dhs245,@motnfestival

Images: Getty