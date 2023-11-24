The staycation of dreams…

We’ve heard of outrageous Black Friday deals when it comes to retail. But for travel lovers in Dubai, we’ve found another flash sale you need to know about: Atlantis The Royal is 35 per cent off stays right now.

Book by Friday, December 1, 2023 for stays from November 24, 2023 to December 22, 2024, and whether you’re checking-in to a room or suite you’ll avail just over a third off. This is a pretty generous stay window, with over a year to pick your dates from, so there’s plenty of time to plan the ultimate stay.

When you book, your stay is inclusive of complimentary breakfast daily as well as access to Aquaventure waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium.

A royal experience

One of the most anticipated openings of 2023, Atlantis The Royal made its debut earlier this year. The resort comprises of 795 rooms, suites and penthouses. A total of 90 swimming pools and 17 restaurants are among the impressive leisure facilities for guests to enjoy.

Of the 17 restaurants, eight are helmed by celebrity chef names such as Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Chef Heston Blumenthal and Chef Gaston Acurio.

Elsewhere, guests can enjoy some much-needed down time at the luxe and contemporary Awaken Spa, or head to Cloud 22 to drink in the panoramic city vistas while reclining on one of the plush day beds.

Nitty Gritty

Booking dates for the discount must be made between November 24 and December 22, 2024. All of the room rates are excluding tax and service charges. The offer can of course also not be used in conjunction with any other discounts and black-out dates do apply.

Atantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 35 per cent off on rooms and suites, offer valid until December 2024, atlantis.com

Images: Supplied