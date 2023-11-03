Buddy up with a mate for a slam ball distance challenge…

Guys, if you’re looking to take on a new challenge this month (it is Dubai Fitness Challenge, after all) then take note of this slam ball distance challenge, in aid of men’s mental health month.

Taking place at Kite Beach on Sunday November 26, the challenge is open to all abilities, and invites those of all fitness levels to buddy up with a mate to take on one of three distance runs: 5km, 10km or the full 21km. But you won’t be going it alone. You and your partner will split the distance between you, each carrying a slam ball weight as you run the distance. Depending on which distance you sign up for, you’ll carry either a 10km or 20km ball as you go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach Jack | Personal Trainer (@coachjackdubai)

Runners will set off from 7am, and there’s no time limit to get the challenge done. The only rule? Your ball must stay off the floor until you’ve completed the full distance.

It’s free to sign up, you just need to register for the event by November 22 via this link.

The challenge is being put on by Men-Athon, a guys-only running club that was set up to offer guys an outlet to support one another in a judgement-free, safe environment. Even if you don’t fancy signing up for the challenge, everyone is welcome to join the weekly running club that takes off from Kite Beach every Sunday at 7am. There’s a 5km run and a 10km run, and everyone gets together afterwards for coffee, a swim, and a catch-up.

Co-founders Dayle Hallam, Jack Graham, and Tom Kinsey set up the challenge to encourage guys during men’s mental health month that it’s important to share, offload and help each other out.

Register via @theprojectdxb