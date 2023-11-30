All aboard…

The capital’s booming transportation scene just received yet another supercharge, with a new railway service being announced for Abu Dhabi. The rail service will cover routes between Abu Dhabi and Al Dhannah, providing a sustainable, reliable transportation service for ADNOC employees owing to the new partnership agreement.

If you’re wondering where Al Dhannah is, it’s in the Al Dhafrah region, about 250km west of the capital city.

More importantly, the introduction of this sustainable transportation solution is yet another feather in the UAE’s cap in terms of its sustainability vision, and its commitment to a lower carbon future. It also drives Etihad Rail’s vision of providing world-class passenger experiences.

A rise in sustainable innovations to Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s transportation sectors over the past few months means we’re well on our way to achieving the nation’s Net Zero by 2050 vision.

Etihad Rail is making huge strides, with a projected passenger figure of 36.5 million anticipated by 2030. The 1,200km network will extend from Al Sila to Fujairah, serving 11 cities, towns and communities at unprecedented speeds. A route between Abu Dhabi and Oman is also in the (rail) works.

