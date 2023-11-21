Take note metro users…

Cop28 is just around the corner, and if you’re planning on heading over, the best way to do so is via the Dubai Metro. Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) have announced a change in Dubai Metro timings to make it easier to shuttle visitors back and forth to Expo City Dubai during this time.

Cop28 takes place from from Thursday, November 30 until Tuesday, December 12, 2023. During this time, the Dubai Metro will run from 5am to 1am (the following day).

The sustainable route to Cop28…

If you’re new to Dubai or haven’t visited Expo City Dubai yet, you should know that the Expo 2020 Metro station exits right into the venue (so you won’t be adding to your step count before even reaching the bustling location). Since Cop28 is all about pressing climate change issues, the Dubai Metro will be the most environmentally sustainable option to pick.

There are multiple free multi-level car parking facilities available at main Dubai Metro stations where you can leave your car including Centrepoint, Etisalat by e&, and Jebel Ali Station. This way you also don’t have to worry about getting stuck in traffic.

Other sustainable routes…

If you’re tired from being on your feet all day long at Cop28, and don’t want to hop onboard the Dubai Metro to head home, do note that there will be over 10,000 hybrid taxis and 1,000 electric luxury vehicles at Expo City Dubai. You will be able to book one through the Hala Taxi platform.

Users of luxury vehicles can make their bookings through platforms like Uber, Careem and Yango. There will be four pick-up points within Expo City: Opportunity Gate, Mobility Gate, Sustainability Gate and the Metro Gate.

The future of transportation

At Cop28, RTA will showcase a number of futuristic transportation modes, which are a part of its Zero-Emission Public Transport Strategy 2050.

In the Green Zone, which is open to the public for free, RTA will showcase its self-driving transport strategy, the future of aerial taxi vertiports (hubs for air taxis and drones), sustainable transport initiatives and more.

To find out more about Cop28, visit this link here; and for all the cool things you can get up to at Cop28 for free in the Green Zone, visit this link here.

Images: Getty Images