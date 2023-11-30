A new club in the party scene? Sign us up…

There is something truly special and exciting about the Dubai nightlife scene, but one thing that we always seem to be lacking is the choices in nightclubs. It’s not to say that there aren’t any to choose from, but over the years the Dubai nightlife scene has opted for a seated party vibe rather than a dance-on-the-table kind of vibe.

Enter ORA, a brand new nightclub in Dubai that is set to open its doors on Friday, December 1. The club is located in the Hilton Al Habtoor City and will be part of a new chapter in luxury entertainment.

3 of 12

Promising to push the boundaries of innovation this new nightclub will be home to a revolutionary tech where a 360 projection dome and 3D mapping will be the first of its kind.

The club’s interiors seamlessly bend black and emerald green – creating an aura of futuristic elegance. The decor of the new nightclub incorporates gold touches highlighting the opulence of the Dubai nightlife scene.

Different areas within the club will offer guests the opportunity to revel in the visual spectacle that is ORA.

While we can’t fully comment on the vibes of the nightclub just yet, we’re told, however, that the club will celebrate musical diversity by offering French, RnB, hip hop and Arabic melodies curated specially by the resident DJs.

We’re already promised that ORA will have a host of international DJ lineups come 2024. So stay tuned because as soon as we know, you’ll know.

Other new nightlife in Dubai

We have also recently welcomed a slightly different kind of nightclub, Citadel, located in the Pullman Downtown is an ode to the 80s in the best possible way. The come as you are vibes are unmatched, starting out as a restaurant, come 11pm, the kitchen closes and the dance floor opens.

Nightclubs, not your speed? 777 has also recently opened in Business Bay and is a big kids playground. The entertainment bar comes jam-packed with all of your favourite arcade games, plus a bowling alley, and of course ample tipple to choose from.

ORA, Hiltion Al Habtoor, floor 44, Al Habtoor City, open December 1. @oraclubdubai