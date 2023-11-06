Weekday plans, sorted…

It’s a brand new week, and if you want to make it a great one, get out your diary and plan out your things to do in Dubai. From afternoon tea to Dubai Design Week, enjoying sips at a one-day-only bar collab and more…

Here are 8 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, November 6

Gather for Gaza at Honeycomb Hi-Fi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honeycomb Hi-Fi (@honeycombhifi)

Soul Collective DXB, a group made up of chefs, restaurateurs and creative minds, have come together for a series of fundraising events in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent and the Little Wings Foundation. ‘Gather for Gaza’, was conceived to unite the community in support of the people of Palestine. Every fil will be donated to the Emirates Red Crescent to offer support and aid to the Gaza civilians impacted by the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Today, on November 6, residents of UAE will gather at Honeycomb Hifi for a serving of bites and beverages, and once again, the entire ticket amount will be donated to the Emirates Red Crescent. Unable to make it tonight, head here for future event dates.

@soulcollectivedxb

Take a breather on the beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Mental health is important, and if you’re feeling a little emotionally drained, consider taking a breather on the beach. It is proven that sea breeze has a mood-boosting effect, plus there’s nothing more relaxing than listening to the waves. There are plenty of free beaches here in Dubai and if you head to Public Beach, you will be able to catch a cool snap or video at Flag Garden. Go at sunset for the best views.

Tuesday, November 7

Check out Dubai Design Week

The region’s largest and coolest design festival is back running from November 7 to 12. It’s all being staged in one of the coolest spots in town – Dubai Design District (d3), and features a jam-packed designer programme of exhibitions, installations, talks and workshops, across multiple creative disciplines. For a quick guide to the event, head here.

Dubai Design District, Nov 7 to 12, Dhs25 (donation to charity). dubaidesignweek.ae

Enjoy a Diwali menu at Bombay Bungalow

Celebrating the Festival of Lights and looking out for restaurants to enjoy a meal? Modern Indian restaurant Bombay Bungalow has a limited-edition Diwali menu from November 6 to 13. Tuck into dishes like panchpuran mahi tikka, tawa murgh, adraki aloo gobhi and more.

Bombay Bungalow, The Beach Mall, JBR Walk, Nov 6 to 13, 8am to 12pm, Tel: (800) 692 8779, @bombaybungalow

Wednesday, November 8

Tuck into an afternoon tea at Armani/Caffé

Armani/Caffe in Dubai Mall serves up an afternoon tea daily from 12pm to 6pm. Expect savoury nibbles such as Vitello tonnato and Tramezzini (Italian sandwiches) to sweet treats such as creamy tiramisu and mini cannolo. You will get to enjoy a premium selection of coffee and teas including traditional espresso, gold cappuccino, and more. It will cost you Dhs195 per person.

Armani/Caffe, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 6pm, Dhs195 per person. @armani.caffe

Transport yourself to the streets of Bangkok at Galaxy Bar

For one night only on November 8, renowned Galaxy Bar will host their last Guest Bartender Shift of the year with the well-known MessengerService Bar. Galaxy Bar will be transformed into the vibrant streets of Bangkok under the stars, and hints of MessengerService Bar will fill the venue, allowing guests to experience the essence of both renowned bars simultaneously. Expect sips that will reflect the flavours of Bangkok’s bustling streets.

Galaxy Bar, Ground Floor, Gate Village 9, DIFC, Dubai, Nov 8, from 9pm. Tel: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com

Thursday, November 9

Indulge in a 12-course dinner at SushiSamba

Love SushiSamba? The world-famous restaurant in Dubai is turning two years old this month and on November 9, guests are invited to pull up a chair at its ‘Four Hands’ 12-course dinner. Hosted by Culinary Director Chef Kyung Soo Moon and Chef José Luis Chavez, dinner will cost you Dhs849 per person.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 278 4888. @sushisambadubai

Soak in the weather and the views at Luma Pool Lounge

With the return of the winter season, comes a lot of reopenings of gorgeous terraces around Dubai. For unobstructed views, head to Luma Pool Lounge at Address Grand Creek Harbour. For bites, there’s Mediterranean and Levantine cuisine and you can even enjoy shisha from 3pm.

Luma Pool Lounge, Address Grand Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour. Tel: (0)4 275 8833. @addressgrandcreek

Images: Supplied