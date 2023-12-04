From fashionable Dubai Mall pit-stops to cute Jumeirah cafes…

If you consider breakfast to be the most important meal of the day, then Dubai’s best breakfast spots are the places you need to know. But if you feel like you’ve tried and tested all of the city’s big breakfast hitters, then we’re rounding-up some exciting new additions to shake-up your weekend breakfast spots.

Here are 4 brilliant Dubai spots for your next weekend breakfast catch-up.

Brix Cafe

From the team behind 3Fils and Brix Desserts comes Brix Cafe, a relaxed all-day eatery on the waterfront of Jumeirah Fishing Harbour. Designed with both early birds and those who like a lie-in in mind, this laidback spot is home to a delicious menu of all-day breakfasts served daily from 8am to 4pm. Expect to fuel up with the likes of buttery scrambled eggs and avocado on a croissant roll, and a breakfast sandwich filled with tender beef pastrami, emmental and mustard mayo, plus classic favorites like eggs benedict and avocado toast. For those with a sweet tooth, the tiramisu croissant filled with chocolate espresso ganache and mascarpone cream is sure to satisfy, along with the gianduja croissant stuffed with gianduja and topped with hazelnuts pieces, plus the cheesecake croissant layered with raspberry jam, cheesecake cream and fresh raspberries.

Brix Café , Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, breakfast served daily 8am to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 548 4322. , Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, breakfast served daily 8am to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 548 4322. @ brix cafe .ae

Cafe by Opso

If you’re making your way to Dubai Mall for a spot of retail therapy, make a morning pit stop at Cafe by Opso to tuck in to their new breakfast menu. The stylish Fashion Avenue eatery serves up its breakfast menu from 10am to 1pm on weekdays and until 3pm on weekends, so even if you’re a late-riser you can still enjoy their quintessential breakfast dishes. For truffle fans, there’s a truffle scrambled egg, while those with a sweet tooth can look forward to a bowl of granola with Greek yoghurt, or the more indulgent croissant toast with peanut butter, vanilla ice cream and salted caramel.

Cafe by Opso, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, 10am to 1pm weekdays, 10am to 3pm weekends. @cafebyopso

Monno

A gorgeous Italian eatery on Wasl Road, there’s now more reasons to visit Monno than just their incredible pizzas, as the cosy Italian eatery now serves up breakfast on weekends. With all the charming allure of a naturally lit Italian trattoria, the restaurant serves up international breakfast dishes like benedict avo-egg and Wagyu salami shakshuka, alongside some more Italian twists, like a range of breakfast sourdough pizzettas. From toppings like bacon and scrambled eggs to sunny side up eggs flaked with generous truffle shavings, it’s as indulgent as it is authentic.

Monno , 304 Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, breakfast served 8am to midday, Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 332 2255. @ monno dubai

Riina

From the creators of popular Dubai cafes Casette and Nette comes riina, a sleek new all-day eatery in up-and-coming neighbourhood, Tilal Al Ghaf. A casual and creative space for the community, it’s a collaboration with former Real Housewives of Dubai star and entrepreneur, Nina Ali. A relaxed spot with a Mediterranean feel, the breakfast menu will be served up daily, featuring dishes such as smoked salmon flatbread with whipped cream cheese, cherry tomatoes, paprika almonds and chilli flakes.

riina, Distrikt, Tilal Al Ghaf, breakfast served daily 7am to midday. @riina.cafe