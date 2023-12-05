Bring along your tots and teens…

If you’re looking for a family-friendly affair for New Year’s Eve in Dubai this year, look no further, because these family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebrations are just what you’re scouting for. Whether you have toddlers or teenagers in tow, these celebrations will be sure to entertain the whole tribe. Happy New Year, and may your resolutions stand tall past the first week of January.

Here are 5 exciting family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai.

Dubai Parks and Resorts

The largest theme park destination in the Middle East invites all to witness a spectacular double celebration, with a laser show followed by fireworks. Welcome the new year in style with these family-friendly celebrations as the skies are lit up with laser shows at 7pm and 9pm. The colours and lights will continue with the fireworks soon after at Riverland Dubai. Entry to Riverland Dubai is only Dhs15 per person, fully redeemable against dining and attractions. Annual Pass Holders and guests with a valid ticket to Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai Theme Park, Legoland Water Park Neon Galaxy, or Jumpx enjoy free entry.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dec 31, from 7pm onwards, Dhs15, Tel: (800) 2629464, @dubaiparksandresorts

Sonara Camp

This is the perfect escape. The Sonara Camp will take you into the heart of the Arabian desert for an incredible night of celebrations to ring in the new year. There is much to do at this authentic camp which is eco-friendly and sustainable with a core belief in sourcing ethical products and materials. The celebrations include a three-course sharing festive menu, live entertainment, a fire show, a kids area, movies under the stars, marshmallow toasting and arts and crafts. The affair kicks off at 8pm.

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dec 31, 8pm, Dhs1,350 per adult, Dhs770 per child, Tel: (0) 50 336 0397, nara.ae

Cinema Akil in 25hours

This stunning seasonal outpost of the beloved art house cinema is hosting a complimentary screening of Home Alone, the festive film to end all festive films. The screening kicks off at 8pm on December 31 and is the perfect family activity. Grab some snacks for the movie from the F&B menu, and you’re all set for a night of laughter, nostalgia, and a shared passion for the art of film.

Cinema Akil in 25hours, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Dubai, Dec 31, 8pm, @cinemaakil

Burj Park

Emaar New Year’s Eve at Burj Park is your exclusive chance to directly witness the spectacular New Year’s Eve celebrations at The Burj Khalifa completely uninterrupted and free of hassle. This exclusive entry into the Burj Park area will ensure that you can experience the entertainment and the food with your spot secured. Each ticket comes with an access badge and offers a meal and two drinks from the designated food stands. Adult tickets are at Dhs30o, kids tickets are at Dhs150 for kids between the ages of five to 12. Free ticket for children under the age of five.

Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, Dec 31, doors open at 4pm, adult tickets at Dhs300, kids tickets at Dhs150 for between the ages of five to 12, free ticket for children under the age of five, dubai.platinumlist.net

Global Village

Everyone’s favourite family-friendly entertainment destination is hosting seven firework and cultural displays throughout the night on this family, ladies-only day. Visitors can witness the celebrations across the world from pavilion to pavilion as the New Year’s clock hits midnight in each country’s unique time zone. At the Main Stage, a DJ will be playing music from around the world all night long. Each country celebration will include a spectacular cultural show and stunning fireworks display. The schedule is as follows:

China – 8pm

Thailand – 9pm

Bangladesh – 10pm

India – 10pm

Pakistan – 11pm

UAE – 12am

Turkey – 1am

Global Village, Dubai, Dec 31, starts at 8pm, tickets from Dhs27, Tel: (0) 4 362 4114, @globalvillageuae

Images: Supplied