20 Sleigh things to get excited for in Dubai this December
December is a jam-packed month and there are plenty of festive and jolly, red and green things to get excited for in Dubai. However, above all the Christmas madness there are also some other pretty spectacular things to get excited about in the city. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s make the last month count.
Busting Rhymes and checking out Soles
Dubai’s top festival, Sole DXB, will return to Dubai Design District this December. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, December 8 to 10, 2023. For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle.
Sole DXB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, December 8 to 10, 2023. @soledxb
Walking in a winter wonderland
Ski Dubai’s magical winter wonderland returns this year, from December 1 to December 25. During December, Ski Dubai really brings the magic of Christmas to its snowy slopes from breakfast with Santa to movie nights at the snow cinema, festive fun runs to unlimited snow park access.
Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. December 1 to December 25. skidxb.com
Ten out of Tenor
The extraordinary talent of Matteo Bocelli will grace our stage on December 21. The son of renowned opera singer Adrea Bocelli will serenade the audience with his stunning interpretations of classical and contemporary songs. FYI Ladies, he has quite the voice…
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 21, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Find the art in musicals
Get ready for an immersive experience at Theatre of Digital Art where musical theatre will be brought to life in the most visceral way. Watch Broadway’s best and brightest get the digital art treatment, with reimagined stage performances from Hamilton, Chicago, Aladdin and more.
Theatre For Digital Art, Souk Madinat, Dec 1 and 2. Toda.ae
TabChilli x Panamericana goodness
Latin American pop-up Panamericana is partnering with Tabchilli to bring guests a new Taco Friday experience this month. The Latin American Taco Fridays will of course include their famous birria taco. The Dhs95 per person dining experience is taking place every Friday this month at 7pm. Taco ’bout not to be missed…
Tabchilli, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl, Dubai. Dec 8, 15 and 22. Dhs95. Tel: (0)58 584 3463, tabchilli.com
Dubai Bling season 2 anybody?
If you kept up with the cast of Dubai Bling for season one then you’ll be excited about the brand new season that is coming to our screens this December 13. The trailer just dropped.
Premieres December 13 netflix.com
Watch Christmas films hit new heights
One of our favourite Christmas films, Love Actually will be screened 50 floors up at the incredible Aura Skypool. Wrap up under the stars with free-flow bubbles, festive canapes a bento box and a view that’s “quite pretty” for Dhs600 per person.
Aura Skypool, St Regis, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 9, Dhs600 per person Auraskypool.com
The Rugby 7s weekend is back
The highly-anticipated Emirates Dubai 7s returns from Friday, December 1 to 3 and, as always, it’s going to include some A-list stars. Those visiting on Friday, December 1 will see British musical duo DJ Luck & MC Neat on the Beats on 2 stage, keeping the dance floor moving with their infectious beats and energy. Tickets for the weekend start from Dhs425.
Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Friday, December 1 to 3, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com
Theres a brand new nightclub to check out
We are spoilt for choice when it comes to nightlife venues in Dubai but as of December 1, ORA will be the newest nightclub coming to Dubai. Get your table bookings in now.
Hilton Dubai, Al Habtoor City, Floor 44, Sheikh Zayed road, opening December 1. oraclubdubai.com
Do you wanna watch a show, man?
Enchanting audiences since 1993, a timeless classic and a must-see for children and adults, Slava’s SnowShow will be gracing the stage of the Dubai Opera for a weekend spectacular. There will be five shows throughout the three days so pick your slot, get your seats and enjoy the show.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 8 to 10, tickets from Dhs225. Dubaiopera.com
Driver to revive
A revival event celebrating the 1981 Dubai Grand Prix, is set to take place at Dubai Autodrome over three days this December. It will feature live music, classic car displays and of course a thrilling line-up of races with cars from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Tickets start from Dhs100.
Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, Dubai. December 8 to 10. From 8am to 7pm. gulf-historic.com
Step into the ‘wonderful world’ of Blippi
An internet kids’ entertainment sensation, Blippi (along with special guest and new hire Meekah) will be making his way to the Coca-Cola Arena with his iconic orange and blue outfit. It’s all thanks to his (humbly titled) The Wonderful World Tour. Tickets start from Dhs150.
Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Downtown Dubai, tickets from Dhs150 Coca-cola-arena.com
Enjoy a cracking Christmas classic
Arguably one of the most famous ballets, The Nutcracker is a quintessential part of the Christmas experience. Brought to us by the Ballet Theatre and State Opera Orchestra of Astana, Kazakhstan the story is told to the sounds of one of Tchaikovsky’s most famed scores.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 15 to 17, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Get your Balearic house in order
Another wildly popular DJ on the Dubai nightlife circuit, Solomun is next up on the agenda at the Soho Garden Festival. Taking place on Saturday, December 16 He will be gracing our stage at the Media City Amphitheatre. No stranger to the city, the Bosnian-German producer has performed in Dubai several times before. The 46-year-old DJ started his music career in 2002 and quickly became known for his remixes.
Soho Garden Festival, Media City Amphitheatre. @sohogardenfestival
See a real Expo Patronus
We may not get a white Christmas in Dubai but it doesn’t stop us from enjoying the festive feels of the season. Expo City is one of those leading the cheer, with activities like choirs, dancers and projections of enchanting Christmas scenes across Al Wasl dome.
Expo City, Dec 20 to Dec 24. Expocitydubai.com
Shake that ting
Sean da Paul and T.I. will be taking this December at the Coca-Cola Arena after a postponed show earlier in the year. Dancehall personified, Sean Paul has had chart-topping hits that include Got To Luv U, Temperature, and Get Busy. Tickets from Dhs150.
Sean Paul, Coca-Cola Arena, City, December 30, 2023, tickets start from Dhs150. Standing area strictly 16+ dubai.platinumlist.net
John Newman
The Brit star will perform at Rixos Premium Dubai on New Year’s Eve, December 31. He is best known for banging tracks such as Love Me Again, Feel the Love and Not Giving In. Starting from 7pm on December 3 the New Year celebrations will begin with thrilling entertainment leading up to the main event.
John Newman at Rixos Premium, JBR, tickets from Dhs3,000 per person. Tel: (0)4 520 0000@rixopremiumdubai
Theres a prediction for snow in Dubai, kind of
Dubai’s Raining Street at Cote d’Azur Monaco Hotel on the Heart of Europe Islands is being, for a limited time only, transformed into a Snowing Street. The very first of the city, it will last from December 3 to January 7.
Cote d’Azur Monaco Hotel, Heart of Europe Islands, Dubai, Dec 3, 2023 to Jan 7, 2024, Tel: (0)50 344 0356. @theheartofeurope_official
Sting
Atlantis, The Palm is set to welcome legendary singer Sting to headline its 2023 New Year’s Eve Party. Guests are in for an audio treat, with the 17-time Grammy Award winner set to perform a string of his most iconic hits from an illustrious career spent both as the frontman of rock band The Police and as a solo artist. As always, a dazzling fireworks display will follow Sting’s set, turning the skies above Palm Jumeirah into a rainbow of light and colour to ring in 2024 in Atlantis’ signature glamorous fashion. Want to attend? Read more about the packages for the New Year’s Eve gala dinner here. To book, visit atlantis.com/nye
Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 31, Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com
Get your Christmas market on
Souk Madinat’s iconic Christmas Market might just be the region’s finest. Sipping mulled wine, chomping on bratties, watching children play in the faux snow, Santa waving at us from an abra the merry-go-rounds, carnival games and redwood-esque tree. A wonderful place at the most wonderful time of year.
Souk Madinat, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Al Sufouh 1, throughout December. Jumeirah.com
