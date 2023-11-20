New nightclubs, Christmas madness, artists and more (somehow)…

December is a jam-packed month and there are plenty of festive and jolly, red and green things to get excited for in Dubai. However, above all the Christmas madness there are also some other pretty spectacular things to get excited about in the city. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s make the last month count.

Here are 20 sleigh things to get excited for in Dubai this December

Busting Rhymes and checking out Soles

Dubai’s top festival, Sole DXB, will return to Dubai Design District this December. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, December 8 to 10, 2023. For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, December 8 to 10, 2023. @soledxb

Walking in a winter wonderland

Ski Dubai’s magical winter wonderland returns this year, from December 1 to December 25. During December, Ski Dubai really brings the magic of Christmas to its snowy slopes from breakfast with Santa to movie nights at the snow cinema, festive fun runs to unlimited snow park access.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. December 1 to December 25. skidxb.com

Ten out of Tenor

The extraordinary talent of Matteo Bocelli will grace our stage on December 21. The son of renowned opera singer Adrea Bocelli will serenade the audience with his stunning interpretations of classical and contemporary songs. FYI Ladies, he has quite the voice…

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 21, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Find the art in musicals

Get ready for an immersive experience at Theatre of Digital Art where musical theatre will be brought to life in the most visceral way. Watch Broadway’s best and brightest get the digital art treatment, with reimagined stage performances from Hamilton, Chicago, Aladdin and more.

Theatre For Digital Art, Souk Madinat, Dec 1 and 2. Toda.ae

TabChilli x Panamericana goodness

Latin American pop-up Panamericana is partnering with Tabchilli to bring guests a new Taco Friday experience this month. The Latin American Taco Fridays will of course include their famous birria taco. The Dhs95 per person dining experience is taking place every Friday this month at 7pm. Taco ’bout not to be missed…

Tabchilli, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl, Dubai. Dec 8, 15 and 22. Dhs95. Tel: (0)58 584 3463, tabchilli.com

Dubai Bling season 2 anybody?

If you kept up with the cast of Dubai Bling for season one then you’ll be excited about the brand new season that is coming to our screens this December 13. The trailer just dropped.

Premieres December 13 netflix.com

Watch Christmas films hit new heights

One of our favourite Christmas films, Love Actually will be screened 50 floors up at the incredible Aura Skypool. Wrap up under the stars with free-flow bubbles, festive canapes a bento box and a view that’s “quite pretty” for Dhs600 per person.

Aura Skypool, St Regis, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 9, Dhs600 per person Auraskypool.com

The Rugby 7s weekend is back

The highly-anticipated Emirates Dubai 7s returns from Friday, December 1 to 3 and, as always, it’s going to include some A-list stars. Those visiting on Friday, December 1 will see British musical duo DJ Luck & MC Neat on the Beats on 2 stage, keeping the dance floor moving with their infectious beats and energy. Tickets for the weekend start from Dhs425.