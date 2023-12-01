Clean, green and soon to be seen…

Abu Dhabi’s first hydrogen powered taxi is all set to make its debut in the capital, as the green-hydrogen-powered smart initiative keeps the UAE’s sustainability vision clearer than ever.

Tawasul Transport, one of the capital’s leading taxi operators, is driving the initiative forward in association with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Al Futtaim Motors. Tawasul will help keep things smart, supplying kilometres driven, green hydrogen consumption, operating hours, clean refueling procedures and other data of operational relevance, in what is designed as an approach highlighted by data-driven transparency.

The hydrogen powered Toyota Mirai will refuel amid a 100 per cent electric driving experience, at the region’s first high-speed green hydrogen pilot refuelling station in Masdar City.

Abu Dhabi and the UAE have continued to build on a concerted push towards achieving long-term sustainability initiatives, with a clean, green tomorrow powering their vision. Recent projects and initiatives driving the initiative have included the inclusion of a UAE-made electric car in the Abu Dhabi police fleet, the opening of the world’s largest single-site solar-powered project in Abu Dhabi, and the launch of a new rail service from Abu Dhabi to the Al Dhannah region, as part of the UAE’s commitment to a lower carbon future.

