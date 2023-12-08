Of action sagas and slashers…

Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new releases you can catch in cinemas this week.

Silent Night

Released: December 7

Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Kid Cudi, Cataline Sandino Moreno

This high stakes thriller follows a grieving father as he enacts his long-awaited revenge against a ruthless gang on Christmas Eve.

Thanksgiving

Released: December 7

Starring: Patrick Dempsey, Ty Olsson, Gina Gershon

After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the infamous holiday.

Hypnotic

Released: December 7

Starring: Ben Affleck, Alice Braga

Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole investigating a series of reality-bending crimes where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world.

