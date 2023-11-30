Before the year comes to a close…

‘Tis the season for a smashing Netflix drop, because how else will you bring the whole crew together on the couch for potential gossip sessions amidst giant dinners. Some big names and games are coming to a head this month – quite fitting as we send of 2023 in style – and you don’t have to miss out on any of the fun.

Here’s everything to look forward to on Netflix in the UAE this December.

Series

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debikci, Khalid Abdalla

Genre: Drama

Launching: December 14

With the Commonwealth irrevocably changed, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her life and legacy, and paves the way for her successors Charles and William.

Berlin

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Najwa Nimri

Genre: Drama/Action/Romance

Launching: December 29

Back to his golden age before the events of “Money Heist,” Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

Genre: Reality

Launching: December 13

New faces join the Gotham Garage gang as they prepare to bring their business to the next level — but it’ll take a lot of hard work and creativity.

Films

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein

Genre: Sci-Fi/Action

Launching: December 22

When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival.

Leave the World Behind

Cast: Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Launching: December 8

A family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices — and two strangers appear at their door.

Maestro

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer

Genre: Drama

Launching: December 20

This towering and fearless love story chronicles the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, “Maestro” is at its core an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Documentaries

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Launching: December 12

From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers.

World War II: From the Frontlines

Launching: December 7

Through vividly enhanced archival footage and voices from all sides of the conflict, this docuseries brings WWII to life like never before.

