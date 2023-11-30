Here's what's new on Netflix in the UAE this December
Before the year comes to a close…
‘Tis the season for a smashing Netflix drop, because how else will you bring the whole crew together on the couch for potential gossip sessions amidst giant dinners. Some big names and games are coming to a head this month – quite fitting as we send of 2023 in style – and you don’t have to miss out on any of the fun.
Here’s everything to look forward to on Netflix in the UAE this December.
Series
The Crown: Season 6 Part 2
Cast: Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debikci, Khalid Abdalla
Genre: Drama
Launching: December 14
With the Commonwealth irrevocably changed, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her life and legacy, and paves the way for her successors Charles and William.
Berlin
Cast: Pedro Alonso, Najwa Nimri
Genre: Drama/Action/Romance
Launching: December 29
Back to his golden age before the events of “Money Heist,” Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever.
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5
Genre: Reality
Launching: December 13
New faces join the Gotham Garage gang as they prepare to bring their business to the next level — but it’ll take a lot of hard work and creativity.
Films
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein
Genre: Sci-Fi/Action
Launching: December 22
When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival.
Leave the World Behind
Cast: Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon
Genre: Thriller/Drama
Launching: December 8
A family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices — and two strangers appear at their door.
Maestro
Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer
Genre: Drama
Launching: December 20
This towering and fearless love story chronicles the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, “Maestro” is at its core an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.
Documentaries
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
Launching: December 12
From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers.
World War II: From the Frontlines
Launching: December 7
Through vividly enhanced archival footage and voices from all sides of the conflict, this docuseries brings WWII to life like never before.
Images: Supplied