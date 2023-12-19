There are some big names…

This week is a big one across the UAE, with plenty of incredible performances coming our way – but in Dubai, we are spoilt for choice with the amount of performances. We’ve got icons on icons heading to Dubai this week so strap in and get ready for an amazing lineup of artists in the city.

Here are 8 massive performances happening in Dubai this week.

Thursday, December 21

50 Cent

Rap royalty, 50 Cent, will be making his way to Dubai on Thursday, December 21 for the afterparty of the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi. 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson III, has starred in films and TV shows, and has been known to make an entrepreneurial turn or two. You’ll know him for tracks including If I Can’t, In da Club, and Candy Shop.

50 Cent, Sky2.0, Dubai design district. @sky2.0dubai

Davido

He’s unavailable, but this week Davido will be taking on the newly opened Blu Oasis, a desert nightclub that has just opened up here in Dubai. Davido is a legend in the afrobeats genre, and you’ll know him for his mainstream tracks Unavailable and Feel.

Davido, Blu Oasis, near Dubai Parks and Resort. @bluoasisdubai

Matteo Bocelli

The extraordinary talent of Matteo Bocelli will grace our stage on December 21. The son of renowned opera singer Adrea Bocelli will serenade the audience with his stunning interpretations of classical and contemporary songs. FYI Ladies, he has quite the voice…

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 21, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Friday, December 22

Akon and Ne-Yo

The ultimate dynamic duo have just been announced to host an afterparty at Sky2.0. After their performance in the capital, Akon and Ne-Yo will be heading to the super club in d3 for an epic party. The pair are icons in the R&B world and you’ll know them for tracks such as Lonely, Smack That, and Bananza. As well as Miss Independent, So Sick and Closer.

Akon and Ne-Yo, Sky2.0, Dubai design district, Thu Dec 22. @sky2.0dubai

Chris Brown

That’s right, the American R&B legend, Chris Brown will be making his way to the Coca-Cola Arena on December 22 alongside Beautiful Girls hitmaker and reggae singer, Sean Kingston. The two are set to perform at the arena on Friday, December 22 at 8pm. Tickets are selling fast so make sure to bag yours. Prices start from Dhs295 for seating or from Dhs795 for standing.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Downtown Dubai, Fri Dec 22, tickets from Dhs295, coca-cola-arena.com

Soolking and Dystinct

The Algerian singer and rapper will be heading to Blu Oasis this weekend along with Dystrict. If you aren’t familiar, Soolking originally went by the name MC Sool, until 2013 when he changed his name to Soolking. He is known for incredible tracks such as Suavemente, Zemër and Jennifer which he worked alongside artists such as Ghali, Franglish and Lynda on. Dystinct is known for its including Tek Tek, Habiba, and Ghazali.

Davido, Blu Oasis, near Dubai Parks and Resort. @bluoasisdubai

