Fancy a career officiating in official tennis games? Keep reading…

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is giving you a unique, one-of-a-kind, lifetime opportunity – the kind that could have you launching a career as a tennis line umpire.

If you have great vision, can yell out when no part of the fuzzy yellow sphere has kissed the baseline, and have eagle-eyed instincts that can catch a foot fault midway through the fifth set, you just might have what it takes.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has just launched its Line Umpire Training Programme, and if you’re interested in becoming a fully qualified tennis line umpire and working at the wonderful celebration of tennis coming to the Zayed Sports City from February 3 to 11, 2024, you can register on this link.

If you’re happy watching the action from the stands, read more about where to grab your tickets here. The second edition of Abu Dhabi’s own WTA-500 tennis extravaganza is set to host a galaxy of top tennis talent from around the world, including two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur.

With tickets on sale at incredibly affordable prices, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is expected to draw crowds from across the UAE, as well as from the GCC and the rest of the world. You can attend the qualifying rounds for free on February 3 and 4, while courtside seats on the first four days of the event are priced at only Dhs95. Children aged under 12 get to catch the action for free, for the first six days of the tournament.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. February 3 to 11, 2024. @mubadalaabudhabiopen