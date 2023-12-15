Get ready to be blown away…

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, the world’s biggest book sale, is coming to Sharjah running from December 19, 2023 to January 7, 2024. The sale is making it’s debut in the city at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The venue will be packed with over a whopping million different books spanning a number of genres and languages from English to Arabic, French and more. There will be plenty for children and adults alike from biographies, non-fiction, history, mystery, science fiction, and much more.

The best news? There’s no entry fee, which means that’s more money you can spend on book purchases.

So, how much do the books cost?

If you’ve never been to a Big Bad Wolf book sale before, you need to know that the books are not expensive at all and in previous years, readers will be able to bag books for discounts of up to 85 per cent. So, yes you will definitely have to clear a space in your bookshelf for this one.

Even if you don’t read, this is probably the one event you need to go to purchase gifts for a friend who does love to read. Also, for the first time in five years, the Big Bad Wolf is offering gift vouchers which will also make the perfect gift for a loved one.

If you are visiting…

We spoke to Andrew Yap, the co-founder and managing director of Big Bad Wolf Books who had some great suggestions and tips for those attending the sale. You can read about it here.

You can stay up to date with the sale on their official Instagram account @bigbadwolf.uae.

Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, Expo Centre Sharjah, Sharjah, December 19, 2023 to to January 7, 2024, 10am to 12am, @bigbadwolfbooks_uae

