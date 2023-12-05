Sounds like it’s going to be an epic night!

Love to party? You can live it up until the sun comes up at this edition of Break the Block taking place on January 26, 2024. The night will be packed with non-stop beats, cool vibes, and lip-smacking street food which will help to keep you fueled for the night.

The ultrasonic block party, essentially a cool unmissable backyard bash, will take place at Al Forsan Park at Expo City Dubai. Partygoers can expect a line-up of cool musicians and DJs bringing the Expo City Dubai site to life.

The party begins at 6pm and goes on into the wee hours of the morning (aka 4am) post the afterparty.

So, who is performing?

Leading the musical line-up is Jungle – a dynamic duo from London that brings a mix of funk and soul to your night. For heart-jarring beats and sick basslines, Nightmares on Wax (DJ set) will be spinning out some great tracks. For some cool moves from the crowd, Shadi Megallaa – a vinyl virtuoso will provide the beats.

When the clock strikes 12, expect higher tempo numbers at the Hot Mess afterparty. The high-energy party continue until the early hours of the morning with beats supplied by well-known groove gurus.

The entire line-up of artists will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

The early bird catches a great deal…

If you can’t wait to party, don’t delay in getting those early bird tickets. Those over the age of 16 will be able to snap up tickets for just Dhs195 for a limited time only. Post this, the tickets will cost you Dhs295. Want a great spot? Opt for the early bird golden ticket for Dhs295 (priced originally at Dhs395). Tickets include access to all stages.

You can make your purchase here.

Break the Block, Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai, Jan 26, prices from Dhs195 (early bird). Tel: (0)4 555 2030. breaktheblock.me

Images: Instagram