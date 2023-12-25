It’s a star studded lineup…

The emirates are going out with a bang this 2023. We have performances happening all across the UAE. We’re talking festivals in the capital, icons in Dubai and even a few things happening in the northern emirates.

Here are 25 performances happening in the UAE this December

Abu Dhabi

Black Eyed Peas

This is about to be time of our lives, Black Eyed Peas have been announced as one of the headlining acts at the Mother Of The Nation. The trio will take to the stage on Wednesday, December 13. Tickets are priced from Dhs245 per ticket.

Black Eyed Peas, Mother of the Nation Festival, Wed, Dec 13, 9pm, tickets start at Dhs245,@motnfestival

Ne-yo and Akon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The international megastars of music will be taking the stage to headline this year’s R&B Night on Friday, December 22 at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Tickets are now available to purchase on the Etihad Arena website, as well as on Platinumlist and in Virgin Megastores.

World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat Dec 22, tickets from Dhs199, worldtennisleague.com

50 Cent

Rap royalty, 50 Cent, will be making his way to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, December 21 for a concert at Etihad Arena, that will be part of the World Tennis League (WTL) series of events. 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson III, has starred in films and TV shows, has been known to make an entrepreneurial turn or two.

50 Cent in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Thu Dec 21, tickets start from Dhs225. For more information, visit worldtennisleague.com

UB40

This year we welcome a reggae night to the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi and with it none other than the impeccable UB40. Taking place on Saturday, December 23 the iconic band UB40 will be joined by the likes of The Original Wailers and Trojan Sound System for a night of mild head bopping and jammin’ all night long.

World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat Dec 23, tickets from Dhs225. worldtennisleague.com

Dubai

Gunna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

The next rendition of Afroworld is officially here, and this time the headliner is none other than Gunna. If you aren’t familiar, the American rapper is known for hits including fukumean, Drip Too Hard and P Power. The rapper has worked alongside the likes of Drake and Lil Uzi Vert. We aren’t sure who the other artists are but as soon as we know, you’ll know.

Gunna, Coca-Cola Arena, City, December 16, 2023, tickets start from Dhs175. coca-cola-arena.com

Tale of Us

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIVE DXB (@hivedxb)

An Italian duo, Tale of Us will be taking on Soho Garden in Meydan on December 8 for a night of incredible electronic beats. Tickets start from Dhs350.

Soho Garden, Meydan Grandstand, door policy applies, tables available. @sohogardendxb

Ibiza Orchestra Experience

Catch a party like no other on December 16 this year, with a 26-piece orchestra performing some of the greatest hits from the island of Ibiza. Coupled with live DJs, live vocalists and 30 years of musical legacy from the isle, the orchestra is landing in Dubai after a smashing sold-out tour across the UK.

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience in Dubai, Bla Bla, JBR, Saturday, December 16, ibizaorchestraexperience.co.uk

Nina Kraviz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terra Solis Dubai (@terrasolisdubai)

Set off into the desert and get ready for a techno evening like no other. Nina Kraviz will be headling Terra Solis on December 15 for a spectacular performance on the dunes. Tickets start from Dhs150.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand, tickets from Dhs150. terrasolis.com

Kolsch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terra Solis Dubai (@terrasolisdubai)

Terra Solis has yet another show-stopping lineup for their desert getaway this December. The legendary Danish DJ will be ensuring that will leave music lovers and partygoers in awe. Kölsh has worked alongside the likes of Coldplay and London Grammar. Tickets start from Dhs150.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand, tickets from Dhs150. terrasolis.com

Blond:ish

The incredibly talented DJ Blond:Ish will be making her way to the shores of Dubai this month for an evening of creative musical talent. She is well known for her hits like Sorry, Tra Tra, and Waves. She will be headed to Surf Club this December 16.

Surf Club, West Palm Beach Palm, Palm Jumeirah. @surfclubdubai

Mark Knight

The British DJ known for hits including The Music Began to Play, Lady (Hear Me Tonight) and Release Me. He has worked alongside the likes of Armand Van Helden, Funkagenda and many more. Knight will be performing at Verde Beach on December 16.

Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah St,Umm Suqeim @verdebeachdubai

Lost Frequencies

After releasing the global smash hit Are You With Me in 2014, Lost Frequencies skyrocketed to fame and was the first Belgian to hit number one on the UK charts. He will be headlining Bohemia at Beach by Five at Five Palm Jumeirah on December 30, so get ready for a build up to New Years eve like no other.

Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, sunbeds, high tables and cabanas available on minimum spend. Tel : (0)4 455 9989 palmjumeriah.fivehotelsandresorts.com, @beachbyfive

Fedde Le Grand

If you’re the kind of person who would prefer to sink your toes into the sand than wear a black tie and have heels on all night – then this is the New Year’s Eve celebration for you. The incredible Fedde Le Grand will make his way to Barasti Beach for a massive New Year’s Eve 2023.

Fedde Le Grand at Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Water Park, Sun Dec 31, doors open 8pm, tickets start from Dhs150 inclusive of one drink. dubai.platinumlist.net @barastibeach

Sting

The musical journey will see fans of this Englishman [not] in New York bring his Message in a Bottle to Fields of Gold at the iconic Palm Jumeirah hotel. With Every Breath You Take, you’ll be taken on a nostalgic journey through Sting’s diverse musical repertoire as the headline act at Atlantis, The Palm’s legendary New Year’s Eve gala dinner on December 31.

To book, visit atlantis.com/nye or Tel: (0)4 426 2626.

John Newman

The Brit star will perform at Rixos Premium Dubai on New Year’s Eve, December 31. He is best known for banging tracks such as Love Me Again, Feel the Love and Not Giving In.

John Newman at Rixos Premium, JBR, tickets from Dhs3,000 per person. Tel: (0)4 520 0000 @rixopremiumdubai

Solomun

Another wildly popular DJ on the Dubai nightlife circuit, Solomun is next up on the agenda at the Soho Garden Festival. Taking place on Saturday, December 16 He will be gracing our stage at the Media City Amphitheatre. No stranger to the city, the Bosnian-German producer has performed in Dubai several times before. The 46-year-old DJ started his music career in 2002 and quickly became known for his remixes.

Soho Garden Festival, Media City Amphitheatre. @sohogardenfestival

Chris Brown

That’s right, the American R&B legend, Chris Brown will be making his way to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai this December alongside Beautiful Girls hitmaker and reggae singer, Sean Kingston. The two are set to perform at the arena on Friday, December 22 at 8pm. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Sunday, December 3 at 12pm. Prices start from Dhs295 for seating or from Dhs795 for standing.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Downtown Dubai, Fri Dec 22, tickets from Dhs295, coca-cola-arena.com

Sean Paul and T.I

Sean da Paul and T.I. will be taking this December at the Coca-Cola Arena after a postponed show earlier in the year. Dancehall personified, Sean Paul has had chart-topping hits that include Got To Luv U, Temperature, and Get Busy. Tickets from Dhs150.

Sean Paul, Coca-Cola Arena, City, December 30, 2023, tickets start from Dhs150. Standing area strictly 16+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Upperground

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOHO GARDEN FESTIVAL (@sohogardenfestival)

Ringing in the New Year and rounding out the 2023 Soho Garden Festival at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. The record label, Upperground will be bringing their list of A-List performers, We’re talking Arbat, Argy and many more. Tickets are already on sale via platinumlist.net and are priced from Dhs200.

Soho Garden Festival, Media City Amphitheatre. @sohogardenfestival

Busta Rhymes and Joey Bada$$

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sole DXB is one of the most anticipated festivals that happen in Dubai every year. This year on the long list of line ups are legends in the rap game, Busta Rhymes and Joey Bada$$. For the full break down of what to expect at Sole, click here.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, December 8 to 10, 2023. @soledxb

Matteo Bocelli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matteo Bocelli (@matteobocelli)



The extraordinary talent of Matteo Bocelli will grace our stage on December 21. The son of renowned opera singer Adrea Bocelli will serenade the audience with his stunning interpretations of classical and contemporary songs. FYI Ladies, he has quite the voice…

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 21, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Ras Al Khaimah

Craig David

This year as part of the Global Citazen Forum Charity Gala, Craig David will be performing. The Summit will be taking place from December 6 to 7, tickets start from USD1,000.

Global Citizen Forum, Ras Al Khaimah, Dece 6 to 7. rakcalendar.ae

Images: Supplied, social and Getty