Short and sweet – that’s what we’d call this working week. The long weekend just past has blessed us with a short week of just three days, which means we have fewer days to pack in more capital fun. But fret not, for there is sure to be something fun for all to do. Hello December!

Here are 5 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Tuesday, December 5

All the festival feels with the Joe & the Juice gingerbread latte

The countdown to Christmas has begun, and what better way to do it than by sipping on some certified-festive gingerbread lattes from Joe & the Juice. Priced at Dhs29 and Dhs27 for different sizes in both hot and iced versions, the Gingerbread Latte will be available in-store across all nine UAE locations from December 1, 2023, until January 7, 2024, as well as through the official Joe & The Juice app and via Deliveroo.

Joe & the Juice, various locations in the UAE, starts at Dhs27. @joeandthejuiceuae

Festive cheer at Ferrari World’s Winterfest

All the winter fun and feels, made festive with Ferrari World’s Winterfest. It’s a family fun hotspot, with extravagant decorations, themed shows and performances, and exciting activities that will keep the little ones entertained.

Winterfest, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, from Dec 5. Tel: (600) 511115. ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Wednesday, December 6

Sushi and socialising at Siddharta Lounge

Sushi Social at Siddharta Lounge will take you on a culinary voyage to the heart of Japan, in a sushi-shaped boat, no less. Indulge in unlimited sushi every Wednesday from 7pm to 12am for Dhs99. Perfect for your gang or just yourself…we don’t judge.

Siddharta Lounge, The Pier, Yas Bay Waterfront, Wednesdays, 7pm to 12am, Dhs99, Tel: (0) 50 601 1194, @siddhartalounge_abudhabi

Thursday, December 7

Sample authentic Thai delicacies at the new Bua Thai Café by Desert Lotus

Chef Buaban is bringing her food story to the capital, with this being her second restaurant in Abu Dhabi after the first venture, Desert Lotus. Head to Bua Thai Café by Desert Lotus, where you can indulge in Thai delights ranging from their signature Pad Thai to the refreshing sundae sticky mango rice.

Bua Thai Café by Desert Lotus, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, daily, 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0) 2 575 3158. @buathaicafe

Explore ‘Sustainability in Museums’ at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Just in time for COP28, Louvre Abu Dhabi will be hosting this event for one day only. Join the team as they take you through three insightful talks and guided tours, all dedicated to exploring sustainability in collaboration with France Muséums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi Dec 7. Tel: (600) 565566, louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Getty/Supplied