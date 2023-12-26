Stepping out in Dubai doesn’t have to be a pricy affair…

Looking out for some great pocket-friendly places in Dubai? You’ve come to the right place as we’ve listed out some of the most fun things to do in Dubai without you having to break the bank, or if you’re waiting for that salary notification.

Here are 10 fun things to do in Dubai for under Dhs50

Swing at Topgolf

Topgolf offers a chance to hit unlimited balls within your hourly booking. Go with a group of six mates and depending on the day and time, each player will have to contribute between Dhs22 to Dhs37 per hour. Choose from a range of games based on your skill level and indulge in some truly delectable food for an added cost. Book here.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 371 9999, topgolfdubai.ae

Create a hubbub at Yalla bowling

If you enjoy bowling, Yalla is the place for you. With two popular locations in Dubai, Yalla Bowling offers a traditional frame of 10-pin bowling at Dhs40 per player. It’s also connected to Magic Planet in the Mall of the Emirates and Mirdif City Centre.

Magic Planet, MOE/MCC, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 231 6316, magicplanetmena.com

Visit the Dubai Frame

It may be stunning during the day, but we recommend visiting this incomparable monument by night to truly appreciate the colours and the lights. Head to the observatory deck for Dhs50 to view Dubai in two halves – old and new. Book here.

Dubai Frame, Zabeel Park, Dubai, Tel: (800) 900, dubaiframe.ae

Visit a popular Dubai attraction – Global Village

Everyone’s favourite Global Village Dubai is always bustling with exciting new things to do, see and of course, eat. Now we do know that ticket prices have increased this year, but that’s not stopping plenty of tourists and residents from visiting. Value tickets, valid only Sunday to Thursday and except public holidays, will now be priced at Dhs22.5 per head online and Dhs25 at the gate. Any Day tickets are Dhs27 online and Dhs30 at the gate. All the best things to know about Global Village can be found here.

Global Village, Dubailand, open 4pm to 12am daily, tickets from Dhs27. @globalvillageuae

Tuck into a bowl of handmade noodles at Maru Udon

Serving fresh handmade udon on a daily, Maru Udon offers an extensive menu of authentic and affordable Japanese food and ramen-style dishes with a modern twist. Traditional udon bowls are Dhs29 and Japan foodie bowls. You can also get sorbets and udonuts from Dhs9.

Maru Udon, locations in Deira, Business Bay and Motor City, maruudon.com

Explore XVA Gallery

A haven for contemporary art in the UAE, XVA Gallery has exhibitions of artworks from around the world, hosts coffee and pain workshops, and even has a quaint vegetarian cafe where you can get breakfast options starting from Dhs37. Regular exhibition timings and rates vary.

XVA Gallery, Al Fahidi Neighborhood, daily 7am to 10am, breakfast items from Dhs37. Tel:(0)4 353 5383. xvagallery.com

Stroll along the Boardwalk near Dubai Mall

If you want to get close to the Dubai Fountains, spend Dhs20 on a ticket to the 272-metre boardwalk and get as near as nine metres away from the action. Open until 11.45pm daily.

Dubai Fountains, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd – Downtown Dubai, Dubai, from Dhs20 per person, until 11.45pm. Tel: (800) 38224 6255, tickets.atthetop.ae

Spend a day on a Careem bike

If you like pedalling, this is a great way to experience the unexplored alleys and niches of Dubai at night. Careem bikes are set at Dhs20 for a day and Dhs50 for a week.

Various locations across Dubai, Dhs20 daily, Dhs50 a week. Tel: (0)4 440 5263. careem.com

Go old school with an Abra ride

Explore old Dubai the traditional way – in an Abra for just Dh1. This timeless boat journey connects Bur Dubai’s station to the Deira souks in an extremely scenic route. Once you reach the other side, make sure to treat yourself to some window shopping (or, actual shopping).

Abra station, 3A Street, Bur Dubai, Dubai Creek (South), Dh1 per ride. Tel:(800) 9090. rta.ae

Explore Dubai on the Palm Monorail

If you want to be in the safety of air conditioning while you discover Palm Jumeirah, travel via the monorail in single trips, take a round trip or use an unlimited day pass. Prices range from Dhs10 to Dhs35 based on your port of departure – Palm Gateway, Al Ittihad Park, Nakheel Mall, Atlantis Aquaventure or The Pointe. You can also buy a day pass with unlimited rides for Dhs35.

The Palm Jumeirah Monorail, Tel: (800) 625 4335, palmmonorail.com

