Tickets go on sale on December 3…

That’s right, the American R&B legend, Chris Brown will be making his way to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai this December alongside Beautiful Girls hitmaker and reggae singer, Sean Kingston. The two are set to perform at the arena on Friday, December 22 at 8pm.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Sunday, December 3 at 12pm. Prices start from Dhs295 for seating or from Dhs795 for standing.

Chris Brown is no stranger to the UAE having performed just last month at Etihad Park as part of the Yasalam After Race Concert at the Formula 1.

Under his influence

With a career spanning across just over 20 years of performing – we can guarantee this will be a night you won’t want to forget. His first hit Run It quickly caused his rise to fame and he has since gone on to release 11 albums. So if you don’t know who Chris Brown is, allow us to educate you.

His early 2000s R&B work was ionically hedonistic, with a smooth and soulful voice, Chris Brown has released too many bangers to count. Spanning from his earlier hits including Forever, Kiss Kiss, and Yeah 3x. To newer tracks where he has worked alongside artists such as Davido, Tory Lanez, Justin Bieber and many more.

His latest album titled 11:11 was released at the beginning of November with tracks that have already amassed over eight million plays on Spotify. The album features tracks including Sensational, No One Else, and Press Me.

Chris Brown also has countless accolades to back his illustrious career including a Grammy Award 19 BET awards and over 100 other awards spanning across his incredible career.

Other performances to get excited for

Looking slightly ahead, December is jam-packed full of incredible performances including the likes of Ed Sheeran making his way to The Sevens Stadium for two performances in January. We will also get to see The Kid Laroi for the first time in Dubai next April.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Downtown Dubai, Fri Dec 22, tickets from Dhs295, coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Getty