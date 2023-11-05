Here’s why we think so…

Formula 1 fever is set to take over the capital later this month with the return of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. And as well as all the on-grid action, there’s the small case of the after-race concerts that take place each night at Etihad Park from November 23 to 26.

And the still-to-be-announced artist headlining on Friday November 24 might just have been revealed as non other than R&B star, Chris Brown?

This isn’t an official confirmation, we have to add. But the clue shared to the official Yaslam Instagram make us think that the R&B star is about to be announced.

Why? First up, the message in the post starts with ‘Ayo,’ which we think alludes to the star’s 2015 release with rapper Tyga. Later in the messages, the recipient replies ‘Can’t wait to be With You,’ which we see as a nod to Chris Brown’s 2007 release, With You.

As if that wasn’t enough, Chris Brown has already been confirmed as a headliner for MDLBeast Soundstorm 2023, the annual music festival in Riyadh, on December 15. So, it would make sense that he would do a couple of performances in the region around the same time.

Brown became the first RnB act in 2020 to score 100 entries on the US Billboard charts, and has achieved 50 top 40 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 and 16 top 10 entries. He also won the award for Favourite Male RnB Artist at the 2022 AMAs and Best RnB/Soul Male Artiste at the Soul Train Awards 2022. Brown’s 10th album, “Breezy”, was nominated for Best RnB Album at the Grammy Awards 2023.

If confirmed, Chris Brown completes a line-up of after-race concert acts that already includes popstar Ava Max and dutch DJ Tiesto on Thursday November 23, country pop royalty Shania Twain on Saturday November 25, and rockers the Foo Fighters on Sunday November 26.

As always, concert access is included exclusively for F1 ticket holders, with golden circle upgrades available for those wishing to be right at the front of the concert action.

Stay tuned…

Image: Getty