Gather the gang…

If you’re looking for a new local, or just somewhere to impress your friends this weekend. Then we have got you covered. There are plenty of cool new openings to get excited about in Dubai but these are the top new bars that are the perfect way to keep busy this weekend.

Here are 5 cool new bars in Dubai worth checking out this weekend.

777

Get ready for the ultimate adult playground, this arcade and entertainment bar 777 is sure to be the perfect new bar in Dubai that will keep you busy beyond a drink at the counter. We’re talking bowling, arcade games, skeeball, and shooting hoops.

Triple 7, Radisson Blu Canal View, Business Bay. Strictly 21+ 777dxb.com @triple7dubai

Citadelle

Restaurant bar that turns nightclub, Citadelle is what 80s nostalgia dreams of. Bright and cheerful, reminiscent of what we thought the future would hold, with a side of some seriously cool mixology – go for dinner and stay for the vibes, and dancing on the chairs.

Citadelle, Pullman Hotel, Downtown Dubai, open Sun to Thu 6pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am, closed Mon. @citadelledubai

Moonshine

Hidden behind the turquoise fridge somewhere in DIFC, Moonshine is an ode to the prohibition era, where drinking was a secret. Small but far from unassuming this intimate speakeasy. This bold venue packs a punch in the eat and drinks department. If you can find it, we’ll find you there.

Moonshine, Behind the Green Fridge Door, Wise Guys, Gate District The Marble Walk, DIFC, open Sun, Tue and Wed 6pm to 12am and Thu to Sat 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 450 7795 @moonshinedubai

Stella

She’s fun, she’s bold and she’s hidden in the walls of the Address Fountain Views. Meet Stella, another brand-new addition to the nightlife scene that is doing things a little bit differently. The concept? Go, mingle, make new friends and just have a good night out.

Stella, Address Foutain Views, Downtown Dubai, open Mon to Sun 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)54 505 0107 @stella__dxb

TVM at The Fridge

If you’re up for a party, sans the liquid courage, then this is just the one for you. The Virgin Mary (TVM) Collective, the world’s leading alcohol-free bar group, has joined forces with live events hotspot, The Fridge, to bring TVM @ The Fridge.

TVM @ The Fridge, The Fridge, Warehouse 5, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, Tues to Sun, 12pm to 9pm, @tvmatthefridge

Images: Supplied and social