All aboard for breathtaking views…

If you’ve ever fancied yourself setting sail in the South of France, here’s a fun way to get a taste.

As if a world class, state-of-the-art museum, a series of spellbinding exhibits and a jaw-dropping drone show spectacle weren’t enough to seal the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s status as a glittering jewel in the capital, you can now set sail in the waters surrounding the iconic structure.

That’s right, you can now enjoy a captivating electric catamaran experience as you set sail around the Louvre Abu Dhabi. This extraordinary experience harnesses aquatic innovation as you take in the sight of the architectural marvel, and one of the UAE’s most iconic, recognisable structures. Sit back and relax in a luxurious vehicle presented by Costa Azzurra, as you create a memorable experience in the waterfront on Abu Dhabi’s mystical Saadiyat Island, in an experience that is available to enjoy seven days a week.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. 10am to 10pm daily, Dhs350 (30 mins for two), Dhs600 (60 mins for two). Tel: (0)561108138. louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: supplied