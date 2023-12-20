A sky-high experience…

There are plenty of spots in Dubai where you can enjoy a sky-high breakfast, but you probably haven’t experienced anything like this before. This Breakfast in the Sky experience will float you up to the sky while you’re seated in a basket with three of your loved ones while you eat breakfast and enjoy the view.

Breakfast in the Sky is Balloon Flights’ latest concept and you can make bookings to try it out now. The experience will cost you Dhs9,999 for four people. Bookings can be made here.

On the day, before you take to the skies you will receive a safety briefing from the staff at the meet-up location. After this, you will be driven by the staff to the lift-off location.

Once the hot air balloon is ready, you will be securely strapped in before you rise to the sky.

On the breakfast menu, you will find tea and coffee, orange juice, croissants, flavoured yoghurt, falafel wrap with hummus, Mediterranean grilled vegetable pesto spread, scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, roasted potato and more.

The best treat of all – the endless views of golden desert dunes as the sun rises. And if you’re lucky, you may even spot camels and Arabian Oryx.

During your time in the sky, you will be able to snap up videos and take photos of your experience to show to your loved ones. If you’re booking your spot during winter, remember to bring those jackets as it could get a little cold. And get your sunglasses, too.

The experience lasts an hour but time truly flies by when you’re in the sky, so soak it all in as much as possible. Those Instagram posts can wait…

When booking, you can also request a private transfer, where you will be picked up and dropped off – so you don’t have to worry about the long drive back and forth. The meetup point is around 30 minutes away from the city near Skydive.

The whole experience lasts around four hours from pick up to drop off.

For more details, call the team on 04 208 7222.

balloonflights.ae