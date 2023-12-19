Here’s where you’ll find us topping up our tans…

Love the beach? While there are a number of hotels offering beach access with your staycations, you can soak in the sun without spending a dirham if you visit these free beaches in Dubai.

Dubai Islands Beach

Not only is this another perfect place to score a few tan lines but there are also plenty of outdoor activities and facilities to make for the perfect day. Beachgoers can play beach volleyball or football, as well as get out into the water on a paddleboard or a kayak. It welcomes family, friends, and your four-legged companions to splish and splash to your hearts’ content.

Dubai Islands Beach, Dubai Islands, near Deira past port Rashid, open 24/7 daily, free to access, pet friendly.

Jumeirah Open Beach

You’ll find this huge stretch of golden beach running from the Dubai Marine Beach Resort to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. As well as being a brilliant spot for sun-seekers, it attracts runners, rollerbladers, cyclists, water sports enthusiasts and more.

Kite Beach

You’ll find the busy Kite Beach under the sail of the Burj Al Arab. From yoga to volleyball and plenty of kite surfing, there’s plenty to do. But it’s not just about water sports – there’s also a beach library, shopping and plenty of food outlets to get your midday snacks.

Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim 1. facebook.com/KiteBeachDubai

La Mer

La Mer is a beachfront destination in Jumeirah 1. While the area is now under construction to make way for J1 Beach, and all of the shops and restaurants have closed, the beach at La Mer North is still open for public use. There’s still a small convenience store there selling sun screen, drinks and snacks, and there are showers and toilets, but there’s not much else.

La Mer, Jumeirah 1.

Sunset Beach

Known as one of Dubai’s best surfing beaches, Sunset Beach is just along the sand from Kite Beach, opposite Sunset Mall on Jumeirah Beach Road. It’s not as well known as Kite Beach, so if you head down early for a morning stroll, you’ll almost have the beach all to yourself. It’s the closest you can get to the Burj Al Arab on a public beach though, so during the day expect to find tourists heading down to get their next ‘Gram snap. And as the name suggests, the sunsets are particularly epic.

Sunset Beach, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 3. visitdubai.com/sunset-beach

The Beach JBR

One of Dubai’s most popular beaches among residents and tourists, this is the closest public beach to Dubai Marina. It’s dotted with sunbeds and cabanas for seaside lounging, and the promenade is filled with shops, restaurants, an outdoor market and even a mini games arcade. It’s got some pretty special sunsets and has lovely views of Ain Dubai.

The Beach Dubai, JBR. facebook.com/TheBeachDubai

Nessnass Beach

Away from some of the more popular strips such as Kite Beach, Nessnass beach is a small sanctuary. This peaceful beach is also home to many kite surfers and kiosks to get drinks and snacks. With the backdrop of many older villas and the skyline of downtown Dubai, this Beach is a perfect place to lounge for an afternoon. With the beach running track passing Nessnass, runners can enjoy this calm beach on their daily runs.

Nessnass beach, Jumeriah, Dubai

For Dhs5… Al Mamzar Beach

What it may lack in stunning backdrops and glamorous seaside cafes, Al Mamzar easily makes up for in relaxing vistas. Its location on the northern fringe of Dubai ensures relative quiet. The beach blurs into a 99-hectare park, which comes with large manicured lawns, swimming pools and bicycle paths. There’s also a host of barbecue areas and a skatepark.

Al Mamzar Park, Al Khaleej Street, Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thu to Sat 8am to 11pm, Mon and Wed for women and children. Dhs5 per person, Dhs30 per car (payable via Nol card).

