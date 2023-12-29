And will be applicable for future “major event days”…

The RTA has announced it will be introducing new flag fall rates (that’s the minimum or ‘starting from’ price) for both the traditional metred taxis and the app-hailed Hala service, for specific times and specific places. There will also be dynamic pricing for Hala rides.

And it’s all starting this New Year’s Eve…

The new ‘major event’ flag fall rate of Dhs20 will be applicable at locations of main events such as exhibitions and international conventions including World Trade Centre, Expo City, and the Global Village. For NYE this will also include firework display locations.

In addition to the increased flag fall rates there will also be dynamic pricing for Hala rides of up to double the standard fare when travelling from certain locations (including, as mentioned above, firework displays).

New Year’s peak charge timings

The specific relevant timings for this NYE are between 6pm on Sunday, December 31, 2023, to 6am on the following day, Monday, January 1, 2024.

Road closures

The Dubai Police working together with the Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) stated that a few roads in Dubai will be closed to help facilitate the public to reach their destination safely and quickly.

Future events

The RTA has also said that these charges will be applicable around future “major event days” – and that it’s part of a plan to better manage, allocate and improve taxi services during periods of intense demand.

