New Year's Eve in Dubai: All the road closures you need to know about
Take note if you’re heading out…
With New Year’s Eve just around the corner, the Dubai Police have announced a few road closures for the celebrations starting from 4pm on December 31.
Those looking to head to Downtown Dubai to bring in 2024 at one of the restaurants celebration or to catch the stunning Burj Khalifa firework display are advised to start their trips early and to use public transportation. The Dubai Police also alerted the public to not carry big bags to avoid security checks.
The Dubai Police working together with the Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) stated that a few roads in Dubai will be closed to help facilitate the public to reach their destination safely and quickly.
According to a report by Gulf News, the road closures in Dubai include:
Al Asayel Street: closed from 4pm
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard: closed at 4pm
Burj Khalifa: closed at 4pm
Lower deck Financial Center Street: closed at 4pm
Sukuk (DIFC) Street: Road will be closed from 8pm
Upper Financial Center Street: Road will be closed starting at 9pm
Sheikh Zayed Road: Closed at 9pm
Take note, that across the city, there will be a number of tents for those who need support, resources, food and water. There will even be lost and found services and washrooms available.
On the day, 10,000 police officers and volunteers will be deployed across the city including main venues such as Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Festival City, Hatta, etc.
Using public transportation? Take note…
Dubai Metro will operate from 8am on December 31, 2023 until January 1, 2024 at midnight. However, the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro station will close at 5pm as part of the plans put together by officials.
Make sure you follow Dubai Police and Dubai Road and Transport Authority social media channels. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for more updates.
Images: Getty Images