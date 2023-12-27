With New Year’s Eve just around the corner, the Dubai Police have announced a few road closures for the celebrations starting from 4pm on December 31.

Those looking to head to Downtown Dubai to bring in 2024 at one of the restaurants celebration or to catch the stunning Burj Khalifa firework display are advised to start their trips early and to use public transportation. The Dubai Police also alerted the public to not carry big bags to avoid security checks.

The Dubai Police working together with the Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) stated that a few roads in Dubai will be closed to help facilitate the public to reach their destination safely and quickly.