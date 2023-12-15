It’s like Spotify wrapped but better…

Have you ever thought about what you wanted to watch before you board an Emirates flight? We have to and look, we don’t judge what you watch or how much of it you watch. This office is well-versed in the binge-watching world. So much in fact, we could even tell you about the TV Shows that shaped and moulded us into the people we are today.

Emirates, however, has been keeping track of what we’ve been watching on board their aircraft. While this might seem slightly creepy in the “we’ve been watching, what you’re watching” sentiment – it’s rather endearing to know that many of us all consume the same sort of entertainment while on those red eyes, flights home and spontaneous trips to a new country.

Here is everything you’ve been watching onboard Emirates this year.

The films you’ve been bingeing

According to Emirates, the most watched films around the world are an interesting mix. Naturally new films such as Avatar: The Way of Water made it to the top of the list. As did a rom-com starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, Ticket to Paradise and of course the action film of the year Top Gun: Maverick.

Those on long-haul flights, we see you. Unanimously, long-haul flights are designated for box set watching. That means the complete trilogy of The Lord of the Rings, and also all four of the John Wick films. Good taste viewers. Box sets also included shows, we’re talking ‘high viewership recorded’ for Succession and both seasons of a show that the entire office was talking about – The White Lotus. Beloved sitcoms were also high on the list, Friends (obviously) Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Big Bang Theory also topped the list.

The kids also had a long list of popular films, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. made it to the top of the list –although we aren’t entirely sure it was only the kids watching these films. As far as TV shows go, the kids were catching up on the life and times of the 90s icon Spongebob SquarePants. And of course, the loveable Australian kids show Bluey.

In all honesty, this list is far from shocking. we as a people know what we like and we like what we know. So next time if you aren’t sure what you want to watch on your Emirates flight, consider sticking to the classics.

emirates.com

Images: Movie Stills