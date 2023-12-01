Dreaming of a white Christmas?

Festive calendars and ugly Christmas jumpers at the ready: Ski Dubai’s magical winter wonderland is now open and you have until December 25 to visit.

That’s right, despite being in the desert you won’t have to journey to the North Pole for snow this Christmas as Ski Dubai is bringing a white Christmas to you.

Tickets are on sale now from Dhs150 which includes a meet-and-greet with the man himself, a surprise gift made by Santa’s elves, signature hot chocolate, fleece gloves, and a printed photo.

Those who want to make a day of it can opt for the snow park package which includes unlimited access to the rides and a meet-and-greet with Santa from Dhs295.

During December, Ski Dubai brings the magic of Christmas to its snowy slopes from breakfast with Santa to festive fun runs. This year’s fun run is taking place on December 9 and participants can choose to take part in the 300 meters or the 1km run. Don’t forget to wear your ugliest Christmas jumpers.

And, if the thought of Dubai Christmas is making you feel all merry and bright, you’ll be pleased to hear that Expo’s Winter City returns on Friday, December 8, and Madinat Jumeirah’s festive market from Friday, December 15. Both of which are free entry.

There’s also a new addition to Dubai’s festive calendar: Emirates Towers has announced a Christmas market set to take place between December 14 and January 4. Curated by the M2L team, the winter district at Jumeirah Emirates Towers will look like a winter wonderland complete with a huge Christmas tree, huge snowmen, a giant advent calendar, and much more.

It’s safe to say, Yule regret missing out on any of this year’s festivities…

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. December 1 to December 25. skidxb.com

Images: Provided