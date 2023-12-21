“It’s Christmas” – Slade…

It’s officially the Christmas weekend. Which means that Santa is finally on his way. For most of us, we have luckily been given Christmas Day off so consider this your schedule for a festive long weekend in Dubai.

No matter your plans in Dubai this weekend, we here at What’s On HQ wish you all a very merry and magical Christmas this year.

Here are 16 magical things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Friday, December 22

Grab a festive sando

Wise Guys is giving us exactly what we need to kick-start this weekend. We’re talking about their festive sandwich The One with the Moist Maker. Inspired by Ross Geller’s stolen sandwich from Friends. The sandwich has all the best leftover Thanksgiving trimmings – smoked turkey, mashed potatoes, melted provolone and kashkaval cheese and a cranberry sauce to bring it all together.

Wise Guys, Gate District, The Marble Walk, 8.30am to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)52 686 3801, @wiseguysdubai

Sensational concert

That’s right, the American R&B legend, Chris Brown will be making his way to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai this weekend alongside Beautiful Girls hitmaker and reggae singer, Sean Kingston. The two are set to perform at the arena on Friday, December 22 at 8pm. Tickets are selling fast so make sure to bag yours. Prices start from Dhs295 for seating or from Dhs795 for standing.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Downtown Dubai, Fri Dec 22, tickets from Dhs295, coca-cola-arena.com

Ne-yo and Akon after party anybody?

The ultimate dynamic duo have just been announced to host an afterparty at Sky2.0. After their performance in the capital, Akon and Ne-Yo will be heading to the super club in d3 for an epic party. The pair are icons in the R&B world and you’ll know them for tracks such as Lonely, Smack That, and Bananza. As well as Miss Independent, So Sick and Closer.

Akon and Ne-Yo, Sky2.0, Dubai design district, Thu Dec 22. @sky2.0dubai

Hefty cookies for a conspiracy freak

These are cookies you won’t want to miss out on. They’re seriously decadent and oh-so delicious. They have limited batches so make sure you get your orders in, on time.

@conspira_see_

Saturday, December 23

Lots going on at the listening bar

Tucked away in the Pullman Hotel in Downtown, Honeycomb Hi-Fi is the venue that everybody has been talking about. This weekend they have an extensive lineup of DJs heading their way. On Saturday you will be able to enjoy the tunes of DJ Shadi Megallaa and Tomas Station.

Pullman Hotel Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai,Sun to Thu 7.30pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 7.30pm to 3am, Mon closed. Tel: (0)4 412 6666. @honeycombhifi

Stunning Swarovski decorations

This Christmas season, Bar Du Port has teamed up with Swarovski for a magical transformation of their already beautiful venue. Get ready for a captivating transformation of the venue, the collaboration will be up until January 7. You can stay for brunch while you’re there.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, until Jan 7. @barduportdubai

Pawsitive Pilates with your (future) pets

The Petshop in Dubai Investment Park is hosting a Christmas-themed pilates morning this weekend in collaboration with Stray Dogs Center. That means from 10am to 11am you are invited to a morning of dog pilates, followed by an adoption day until 1pm. Who knows, you might get a good stretch in and find your forever furry friend.

The Petshop, Dubai Investment Park, Sat Dec 23 from 10am to 1am. thepetshop.com

Daycationing at Ninive, Bab Al Shams

Just a short road trip out of Dubai Bab Al Shams has recently reopened its doors to the public and with it comes a few new restaurant concepts. One of those is Ninive – a homegrown Middle Eastern delight brought to us by the Rikas Group. This is the second Ninive branch in Dubai and you can expect the same rich heritage that it represents.

Ninive, Bab Al Shams Resort, Al Qudra Road, officially open Fri Dec 22. ninive.ae

Sunday, December 24

Dinner at Chic Nonna

This Christmas season the stunning Italian, Chic Nonna is ramping up the festive treats with a meticulously created menu that infuses traditional charm with modern twists – the way Chic Nonna always does. Priced at Dhs750 per person enjoy a five-course menu.

Chic Nonna, DIFC, Dec 24 and 25, priced from Dhs750 per person. chicnonna.com

Christmas marketing

The Madinat Festive Market has transformed Fort Island into a magical winter wonderland. Best of all, it’s free entry for all to enjoy. As well as a traditional chalet-style market and live band, there will be plenty of festive food and drinks to fuel up on (mulled wine, anyone?). The little ones’ faces will be shining bright with a snow fight zone, bungee jumping, a North Pole train ride, and a Venetian carousel. You can even create some cute memories by taking an Abra ride with Santa.

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, until Jan 7, 2024. 3pm to late Mon to Thurs, 12pm to late Fri to Sun. jumeirah.com

We’ll Be at the Beach

Carolling under the dome

We may not have a white Christmas in Dubai but that doesn’t stop us from making the most of the festive season, and Expo City is doing so by bringing us an immersive experience with choirs, dancers and projections of enchanting Christmas scenes across Al Wasl dome.

Expo City Dubai, Al Wasl Plaza. Dhs20 entry. Pet-friendly. expocitydubai.com

Monday, December 25

Build up to Christmas with popcorn and a film

All of the Christmas classics are on the big screens this festive season – So whether you’re a Love Actually kind of fan, loving Home Alone; or prefer the nontraditional Die Hards and Harry Potter fests – The Christmas quintessential films are being played at various cinemas across the city.

Japan celebrates Christmas with fried chicken, so should we

It is no secret that we here at What’s On HQ love a cheeky chicken tender or a chicken sando. So much so that we even had it delivered for lunch just this week. BonBird is the one to beat, which is why we’re suggesting that we should start a new tradition here in Dubai too which means fried chicken for Christmas.

BonBird, various locations in Dubai. @bonbird.mena

Brunching on a Monday? Yes

A fan of Publique? Over Christmas Day in Dubai, brunch at the vibrant bar and restaurant, you will get all of the Alpine restaurant’s signature dishes from raclette to fondue, turkey, egg nogs, cheeseboards and more.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai; Dec 25; 1pm to 5pm; Dhs445 soft, Dhs595 house and Dhs645 premium; Tel: (0)4 430 8550. publique.ae

A story loved by many, in 360º

The Little Prince is a fan favourite and when better than on Christmas Day to catch as 360 degree screening of the beautiful story? TODA will be hosting the Little Prince until January, but we think Christmas is a cute day to see the show.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat, until Jan 31, from Dhs75. toda.ae