Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is inviting guests to say farewell to 2023 with lavish celebrations taking place across its premier venues.

Don't forget to book as soon as you pick your venue before all the spots are gone.

The Beach House

Mediterranean venue, The Beach House is offering up a grand international buffet on the last night of the year. You’d best tuck in because you are sure to be dancing the night away to the live music. At the open bar, there’s free-flowing premium bubbly. And of course, we can’t forget those grand views of the Palm Jumeirah shoreline.

Dhs3,500 per adult and Dhs1,200 per child

Crescendo

Crescendo’s festive wonderland is offering a night packed with live music, dynamic performances, and an opulent international buffet. To add a touch of glamour to the evening, there’s a seafood bar and prosecco to help you bring in 2024.

Packages per adult start from Dhs2,5000 and for children and teenagers it’s Dhs1,250

The Lotus Lounge

At The Lotus Lounge, you will be able to enjoy Asian-inspired allure paired with stunning panoramic views of the coastline and resort. There’s gourmet stations offering dishes from succulent dim sum to desserts and there’s plenty of sips available at the open bar.

Dhs950 per adult for house drinks, Dhs499 for children ages 12 to 20, under 12’s dine for free

Revo Café

Offering up views of the Burj Al Arab and Dubai skyline. You will enjoy bubbly, culinary delights and a great view of the dazzling fireworks in a cosy setting.

Packages per adult begin at Dhs1,600 and per child (ages 12 to 20) it’s Dhs650

For more information, or to book your spots visit anantara.com

Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent, Dubai, Dec 31, timings vary, Tel: (0)4 567 8888, anantara.com

Images: Supplied by Anantara The Palm