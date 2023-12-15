Here’s a fun way to feature in the starting eleven…

Capitalites, don your sky blues and lace up your studs as Manchester City Football Club has just launched a brand-new, world-first interactive experience at Yas Mall. Football enthusiasts of all ages will have the chance to build their football skills, while feeling the Man City fever, in a memorable experience like none other.

Open to the public as of December 15, you can enjoy a range of engaging, sporty, fun challenges that will have you pushing yourself to your physical and mental limits while enjoying technical innovations that will add to the experience. To kick things off, you can create a virtual avatar, before you take to the turf with global football superstars like Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne at the iconic Etihad Stadium. Once you’re warmed up and ready to score, you’ll be tested on your speed, reflexes, agility and more, before you’re introduced to over ten exciting challenges including a nerve-shredding penalty shootout.

This is truly one of those opportunities where sporting fever intersects with family fun, and the timing couldn’t be better as the experience comes to you amid the festive season, following City’s iconic unforgettable tour of the capital with their terrific treble in October.