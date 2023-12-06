That’s right, Cucina Del Sul’s Meats & Mountains is back…

Foodies and adventurers, we have your weekend plans sorted: Cucina Del Sul’s popular Meats & Mountains food festival is back this weekend, taking place at the stunning Jebel Hafit Desert Park in Al Ain.

The popular open-fire food festival is back for two weekends only, this Saturday, December 9 and Saturday, December 16 from 4pm onwards.

Brought to us by husband-and-wife-owned Cucina Del Sul, Meats & Mountains will champion homegrown barbecue talents including Holy Smokes, Panamericana, BBQ Sultan, See You On The Grill, Mario Haddad, and for something sweet, kunafa by Omar Odali.

As well as all the unmissable food pop-ups, there will be plenty of activities for the whole family including kite-flying for the little ones, hiking options for those who want to explore some more of the stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site, soulful live music, camel rides, and an outdoor art exhibition showcasing Emirati artists.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at Dhs360 for adults and Dhs90 for children aged five and above. You can get them here: cucinadelsul.zbooni.com

Fancy spending the night under the stars with your closest ones? Jebel Hafit Desert Park is around a two-hour drive away from the city, so for those who want to make a night of it, there are camping options available from just Dhs300 per couple.

Meats & Mountains, Jebel Hafit Desert Park, Al Ain. Saturday, December 9 and Saturday, December 16 from 4pm. Dhs360 for adults and Dhs90 for children aged five and above. @cucinadelsul

Images: Provided